Once Gov. Henry McMaster announces his support for spending hundreds of millions of state dollars on I-73, Horry County leaders plan to quickly move to line up local funding for the project.
McMaster and S.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall are scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. news conference Monday at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss I-73, according to an invitation from the chamber that was sent to local leaders. The invitation doesn’t say how much state money McMaster wants to see directed to I-73, but local officials said the amount being discussed is in the range of $300-360 million.
“Any recommendation coming from the governor is going to show that not only is the local government in the game and ready to put up money for I-73, the state with the governor’s recommendation sees this as a very serious project,” said state Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, chairman of the National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association. “It gives us some firepower and some moxie to go up there and talk with our federal delegation to make sure that they can kind of come in and contribute some funding as well.”
A day after the governor’s news conference, the Horry County Council Administration Committee plans to vote on a resolution that calls for pledging up to $4.2 million per year for 30 years to the construction of the county’s portion of the interstate.
That meeting is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to county records.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who chairs the administration committee, said county staff met with the area’s municipal leaders Wednesday to iron out a local funding package for I-73.
Although the original target amount for that package was $250 million, Vaught said the estimate now is in the $180-200 million range and each council would have to approve its own spending plan for the interstate.
Vaught’s committee had planned to discuss county funding for I-73 on Oct. 26, but he agreed to hold an earlier meeting after learning of McMaster’s news conference. Based on the latest schedule, the soonest the full council could vote on the I-73 funding would be Oct. 19.
“Everybody’s been saying, ‘Show us your cards, show us your cards’ to the state and the feds,” Vaught said. “Now we’ve got an agreement from the municipalities. … We wanted to get it onto our council agenda to show that ‘OK, we’re fixing to stick our money on the table.’ We just feel like it’s real advantageous for us to go ahead and take that action.”
While the committee appears likely to support the resolution, getting a majority of county council members to vote for I-73 funding is another matter.
Along with chairman Johnny Gardner, councilman Harold Worley said he won’t vote for any I-73 spending until the state and federal governments actually contribute to the project.
Although he’s heard talk of McMaster’s announcement, Worley said he doesn’t know what portion of the road would be built with that state money. He also stressed that there needs to be an agreement between the federal, state and local stakeholders that spells out exactly how much each entity will contribute.
“At that time, we would pledge our money,” he said.
Worley said the annual $4.2 million that county leaders have discussed dedicating to I-73 could be used to address other road needs until a firm funding plan is in place.
“In the past … we put up our money and nobody comes to the table with anything,” Worley said. “We need this funding plan in place before we pledge our money.”
State lawmakers have suggested that they could pull I-73 funding from some of the $2.5 billion in COVID relief dollars South Carolina received from the federal government. Earlier this month, McMaster requested that $360 million of that money be used to widen I-26 between Charleston and Columbia.
But Worley noted that there are deadlines tied to that funding.
“You don’t use it, you’ve got to give it back,” he said. “We don’t need to go into something with [the restrictions] hanging over our heads like that.”
I-73 proponents, however, insist the funding stream is ideally suited for this type of project because permits are already in place. And Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant said the local funding for the project is also important.
County leaders are discussing pledging hospitality fee money to I-73. Hospitality fees are 1.5% levies that are collected countywide on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets.
The fees were the subject of a lawsuit brought by the city of Myrtle Beach against the county in 2019. City officials argued the fees were being collected in the city without their consent. Other municipalities backed Myrtle Beach and the legal wrangling continued until a settlement was finalized in April.
As part of that agreement, the county and the municipalities did not commit any money to I-73, but instead they opted to continue discussions about funding road projects, including the interstate. That led to the latest proposal.
“If you use a hospitality tax for roads, it has to be spent on hospitality-related roads,” Servant said. “You look at a possible interstate coming to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, and that would fit the bill. I’d absolutely support that with the contingency that state money is also committed to come as well.”
One caveat to McMaster’s announcement is that he can only offer his support for funding the interstate. The governor can’t unilaterally allocate that money.
“I don’t agree that the governor should be out making promises when he’s not constitutionally able to do so,” said state Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River. “He’s not the appropriation guy. So for him to that, all it does is give false hope for the people who want I-73 and it disturbs or disappoints the individuals within our county that feel like they’re being mistreated and not getting the proper resources for their roads.”
Bailey also said he’s worried about spending pandemic-relief money this way.
“We’re still in the middle of a COVID situation,” he said. “We have no idea where that money’s going to be the most needed.”
Exactly how much I-73 would cost is the subject of debate. Local leaders have estimated that building the 44-mile section of I-73 from the Grand Strand to I-95 would take about $1.5 billion, but there has been no recent research on that price.
In 2017, their estimate on the entire 80-mile South Carolina portion of the road to the North Carolina line was $2.4 billion (with the section from S.C. 22 to I-95 costing about $1 billion).
However, the S.C. Coastal Conservation League, which opposes I-73 and unsuccessfully challenged permits for the road in federal court, has asserted the South Carolina project would take $3.8 billion to complete.
I-73 supporters maintain the road would help the Grand Strand recruit industry and provide an additional hurricane evacuation route. The project has long been supported by business and tourism leaders.
Just last week, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced a statewide phone survey of 405 voters that showed 79% of participants support I-73 and 82% of those surveyed in the 7th Congressional District approve of the project.
Critics, however, maintain the interstate is unnecessary and would cause environmental harm. Some have pointed out that the county has more pressing road concerns.
TRIP, a nonprofit organization that conducts national transportation research, released a report last week that showed 24% of major roads in the Myrtle Beach area are rated in poor condition and another 29% are in mediocre condition.
The region's drivers lose about $745 annually due to heavy traffic, spend an additional 32 hours each year stuck in that congestion and use an additional 12 gallons of fuel because of the gridlock, according to the TRIP report.
“I-73 is a project that is not designed to decrease traffic,” said Trapper Fowler, north coast project manager with the S.C. Coastal Conservation League. “It’s designed to increase traffic to Myrtle Beach. It’ll only bring more traffic to our local roads.”
Even with governor’s pending announcement, there are still multiple hurdles facing the project, including securing the federal funding needed to build the road.
Still, after decades of waiting, I-73 supporters remain hopeful.
“We’re still moving in that right direction,” Brittain said. “That’s the big thing here. There was this feeling of just standing still, kind of waiting around. And I think that feeling’s kind of been very much diminished. We’re taking steps. And each step we’ve been taking is in a positive direction.”
