A 38-year-old man was killed in a wreck near Conway Friday night, authorities said.
Hector Hernandez-Ramirez died at the crash site, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on Highway 19 near Nancy Lane, authorities said.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 2009 Chevy Express van was heading south when the driver ran off the road and overturned.
Hernandez-Ramirez was the only person in the van and he was wearing a seatbelt.
WMBF News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.