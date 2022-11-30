police lights 4

A 32-year-old man from Augusta, Georgia, died at a hospital from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Garden City early Wednesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. 

Joshua Harden, a pedestrian, was hit by a vehicle near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City, said Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.

Bellamy said the South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating. 

