A man died around 6 a.m. Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle on S.C. Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
A man was walking in the highway near mile marker 6 in the North Myrtle Beach city limits when he was hit, Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in an email.
Fowler added that the North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating and said the victim’s name will be released once his family is notified.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.