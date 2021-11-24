A development spanning more than 700 acres could transform the area around St. James High School by adding thousands of homes and more than half a million square feet of commercial space.

The project, which would need a rezoning before it could be constructed, will be discussed at a community meeting on Dec. 8 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the South Strand Recreation Center (9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach). The engineering firm working on the development plans and county staff will be there to hear residents’ concerns and answer questions.

“This is a big deal,” said Al Jordan, president of the Greater Burgess Community Association. “There’s going to be a lot of discussion about it. … The community ought to have an opportunity to learn about it and ask questions before it’s being considered for anything. Because there’s going to be 5,000 questions.”

The site, which is adjacent to the high school and also borders the Blackmoor Golf Club, actually covers about 1,500 acres. However, county officials said much of the property is wetlands and the rezoning would be limited to 706 acres.

The proposal calls for constructing 2,156 single-family homes and 1,538 multi-family units on the property, which would have two points of access on S.C. 707 and another on Freewoods Road, according to public records. Plans call for 552,000 square feet of commercial space there, too.

“This is a major project,” said Pam Dawson, the planning commissioner for the area. “It would increase the population in the Burgess community by over 9,800 people. The current population is around 32,000. This project alone would increase the population in this area by about 30%. … We need to approach this with a great deal of diligence and forethought and include the community comments and questions and get them addressed before we move forward.”

Some aspects of the proposal concern Dawson, particularly the plans for multi-family construction over three stories, which she said is inconsistent with the long-term plan for the Burgess area.