Mail to Longs-area residents is being re-routed to North Myrtle Beach and a mobile post office unit will arrive Monday at the site of the Longs post office after a Friday night fire destroyed the building.

Customers who usually use the Longs location should go to the North Myrtle Beach Post Office at 621 6th Ave. South, according to the U.S. Postal Service. That location is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Customers should bring a photo ID for mail pickup, the post office said.

U.S.P.S. spokesman Rick Badie said the post office will continue door delivery, and said P.O. boxes will be installed at the Longs post office this week.

The fire is under investigation.