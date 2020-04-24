The wrinkle-free, stain-free clothes are $2 each, the household goods even less, and Thirteen Thrift Store is by no means typical.
All the proceeds from those shirts, pots and pans and costume jewelry go to feeding, educating and ministering to people in Paillant, Haiti, about 65 miles southwest of Porta Prince.
Named Thirteen Thrift because there were 13 in the first mission group, the numbers have changed, but the commitment of the group, 13forHaiti, has not.
The store, at 1301 A U.S. 501 E. in Conway, supports the Haitian ministry and is run by Conway resident Kent Griggs who’s been to Haiti 22 times since the first 2011 trip.
The ministry has facilitated the building of a church and a school that goes from kindergarten to seventh grade with about 75 students who attend at no cost.
The ministry donated ovens to a man who now bakes bread for the community.
It’s built a 12 x-20-foot home — with a concrete floor — for a family of six who’d been living in an 8 x 15-foot shelter with a thatched roof and a dirt floor.
“When we gave the man the key, he didn’t know what to do with it,” Griggs says. “He’d never seen a key to a house.”
The ministry brought 100 toothbrushes to people who didn’t have one.
It’s taught some people to teach and others to preach.
Thirteen Thrift Store is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
It accepts donations of good, clean clothing, household items, sporting goods, hardware, tools, kitchenware and other general merchandise. Griggs, who can be reached at 843-421-6381, will pick up donations if need be.
For more information, visit www.13forhaiti.org or the Facebook page.
And while the ultimate goal of the ministry is to help the Haitian people, Griggs is also helping locals.
“The prices here are so low because I want people to be able to come in here and get their needs met,” he says.
Conway resident Mark Skipper, who’s been to Haiti with the ministry about half a dozen times, says, “If an outsider was looking in [in Haiti], they’d think we were doing everything for them. But emotionally and mentally, they bless me more than I do them.”
Skipper, who owns Trademark Home Maintenance, says he helps out with logistics when he’s in Haiti. “I fix things, like generators, that are broken.”
There’s a totally different way of life there than in America, he says, and in some ways, a better one.
“They’re poor, they own nothing, but they’re so happy.
“They walk to get water. They buy charcoal to cook with. They have no electricity. But,” he says, “They don’t have to pay a cable bill or the landlord or a phone bill.
“They don’t have the drama we have here in America.”
Skipper says in Haiti, the local women have cooked breakfast over charcoal before the American group even rolls over and wakes up.
“When we come back, they’ve mopped the floors and washed the linens.”
And they’re grateful, Griggs says, about the people Thirteen Thrift Store helps.
The ministry’s brought food, school supplies, computers, and most importantly to the ministry, the message of salvation through Jesus.
“Sharing the gospel is why I’m doing this,” Griggs says.
He explains that the church in Haiti is strong, but he’s not counting numbers. “That’s God’s job,” he says. The people are strong in their commitment to God and to each other.
The ministry’s official purpose is “to see the people of Haiti changed through the power of the gospel of Christ Jesus one life, one learner, one leader at a time.”
When the 13for Haiti group goes there, they encourage the locals to do the actual labor, to participate in the building, to accept that responsibility.
“We hire the people in Haiti to build and work and we pay them for that,” Griggs says. “The locals earn their money, we don’t do the work for them.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions on air travel, as well as a “terrible politics” in Haiti, the next trip is on hold, but several will be going back as soon as possible.
Griggs would love to bring the Haitian pastor back to this country to attend seminary.
“It’s important that we make sure the message they get is true to God’s Word,” Skipper says. “We support the church and the school that’s there, and those people love what they do.
“They love their jobs, they love teaching, they love sharing God’s Word. You can’t help but want to go back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.