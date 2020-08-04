As the early afternoon sun shone down on the Cherry Grove community on the north end of Horry County, some residents and tourists that had been staying in condo rentals were in the process or just finishing up hours of clean up after Isaias rolled through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Amy Gray of Virginia had originally reserved a home in the Cherry Grove community months before Isaias was even formed.
“We knew that the storm was coming but decided to come anyway,” she said.
Gray was aware of the damage that hurricanes such as Matthew, Florence and Dorian have done to the Grand Strand in recent years, and she said her major concern with Isaias was the flooding.
“We haven’t seen anything that was awfully bad,” said Gray. “It could’ve been worse.”
Several streets in the community were lined with cars basking in the sunlight, hoods wide open in an effort to dry out the water that had flooded the vehicles the night before.
City of North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said there was up to five feet of storm surge in the Cherry Grove area.
“Essentially, the marsh rose up to flood homes, especially the older homes that still have full first floors,” he said.
Dowling said that flood watermarks range from about 18 inches to four or five feet.
“The average so far appears to be in the 31 inches range,” he said.
At the beach, Dowling noted that there was “significant beach and dune erosion”.
However, the events of Isaias did not seem to deter residents and tourists in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon as hundreds crowded the shoreline, bathing in the sun, tossing around a Frisbee or football, and just simply enjoying the beautiful weather.
You would not have guessed that a Category 1 hurricane had swept past the area a little over 12 hours earlier.
As residents and tourists alike had their summer fun, many were gathering close to the Sea Cabin Pier, taking photos of the massive chunk of pier that was missing.
Beverly Motta of Longs traveled to the Cherry Grove area for the afternoon and was taking photos of the damage.
“Originally I had thought it was Cherry Grove Pier because I was seeing that one got hit by those massive waves all night,” she said. “So, I was surprised to learn that it was a different pier that this happened to and the other didn’t sustain any damage.”
Motta said her neighborhood in Longs didn’t see much damage.
“We got what we typically would get during a heavy rainstorm,” she said. “The storm was pretty much over by 11 Monday night. We still had the winds but they soon passed.”
Throughout the night, local agencies such as Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), Horry County Police Department (HCPD), North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department (NMBPSD) responded to a variety of calls across the county.
Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said that between 8 a.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, HCFR responded to 215 calls.
“We had a few downed tree calls [Monday] and a couple [Tuesday],” he said.
“We really did have them spread out all over the county from Galivants Ferry all the way to the beach,” he said.
“We didn’t have any more calls than usual Monday night into Tuesday morning,” said Mikayla Moskov of the Horry County Police Department. "We responded to assist with a few traffic incidents as well as general calls for service.”
Moskov says some of those calls pertained to people disregarding the warnings of going to the beach and into the ocean.
In North Myrtle Beach, Dowling said NMB Fire/Rescue responded to about a half dozen residential fires that evening.
“One resulted in significant damage and one moderate damage,” he said. “The others were knocked down quickly. No one was hurt.”
NMBPSD personnel performed many high-water vehicle rescues, primarily involving people who became afraid of rising flood waters in the Cherry Grove section of the city.
Dowling later confirmed in a text message that there were 15 high-water rescue calls Monday night into Tuesday morning. Dowling said all the people who were rescued are safe.
While Hurricane Isaias did go through the area quicker than hurricanes that have hit the county in the recent past, local agencies said each storm is different and everyone should take their warnings seriously.
“There are different elements that come with each storm,” Casey said. “Isaias certainly came through our area quickly, hit hard and then moved on. There are challenges that come with each of these big weather events, but I like to think that we are best prepared as we possibly could be.”
Dowling says that Isaias’ storm surge and the flooding that resulted from it was “huge.”
“In that respect, it probably ranks in the top three storms for us since Hurricane Hugo,” he said.
Hugo was a Category 4 hurricane that ripped through South Carolina in 1989, resulting in 27 deaths across the state of South Carolina and costing the state over $7 billion.
For Isaias, Dowling said the City of North Myrtle Beach has surveyed 205 of the approximately 3,500 homes in Cherry Grove and found $1.1 million in damage from flood waters.
Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said county officials were still calculating their damage estimates Tuesday afternoon.
