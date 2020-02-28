Celebrating 50 years of marriage and ministry, Pastor Wayne and Joy Brown are inviting the community to accompany them to Israel and Germany July 23.
After an extensive seven-day tour of the Holy Land, the group will go to Oberammergau, Germany, the site of the Passion Play.
Following the play and a trip to Munich, Germany, the group will return to the United States Aug. 3.
“We have planned this travel opportunity in response to requests we have received to offer a tour to the Holy Land, but to include the world-famous Passion Play in the quaint and beautiful Bavarian village of Oberammergau, Germany,” the pastor said.
In 1633, he explained, Oberammergau was in the throes of war and poverty as the Bubonic Plaque swept through Europe. The villagers promised to present a passion play every 10 years if God would spare their village.
The first such musical drama, with a cast of hundreds, was performed the next year and has been repeated once every decade since then.
The Browns have pastored First Baptist Church in Boone, North Carolina, First Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, West Monmouth Baptist Church in Freehold, New Jersey and West End Baptist Church in Gaffney.
They’ve served at First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Millbrook Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina.
They’ve been interim pastors at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Nichols, First Baptist Church in Florence, First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach, Olyphic Baptist Church in Olyphic, North Carolina and Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church in Loris.
They continue their ministry through Diversified Ministries, which is based in Myrtle Beach and is an outreach for missions, evangelism, encouragement and the production of Christian literature.
About the upcoming trip, the pastor said, “To walk where the guides will tell you Jesus probably walked is very special.
“The six-hour play pulls it together in a review of His life, ministry, death and resurrection.”
The stops in Israel include Tel Aviv, the Sea of Galilee, Capernaum, Tiberias, Nazareth, Caesarea, Jerusalem, the Mount of Olives, the Garden of Gethsemane and Bethlehem.
It will also include Masada, Qumran, Jericho, Via Dolorosa and the Garden Tomb.
“This trip of a lifetime will make the Bible come alive,” Brown said.
The trip, he said, is filled with ancient Biblical history, culture and spiritual blessings.
“You will get a closer look at the life of Jesus Christ and His mission of redemption. When you make this journey with friends and others of like mind, you can look forward to an unforgettable experience.”
For information about the trip, email to wayne@wayne and joybrown.com or call 843-796-0397.
