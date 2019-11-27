Horry County Council unanimously voted Nov. 19 to cancel a contract with the S.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the initial phase of the proposed interstate. The decision followed months of legal wrangling between the county and Grand Strand cities, and county leaders ultimately said they couldn’t move forward without a commitment from the municipalities to help them pay for the road. They also said they expect state lawmakers to address the issue. S.C. Rep. Alan Clemmons has prefiled a bill that would allow a county to resume collections even if there was a lapse. The draft bill also states that the cities could work with the county on projects funded by the fee. Should the legislative delegation intercede on behalf of the county to save I-73? Choices are:

