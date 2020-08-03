Stormy clouds JM

The forecast track for Isaias remains very close to the southeast United States on Monday. Photo by Janet Morgan

As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping centers and hospitals have announced operational changes. 

The storm is expected to bring sustained winds of between 50 and 65 mph Monday night, with possible hurricane-force winds during the overnight hours. 

Coastal flooding in low-lying areas is likely.

See below for the latest on Isaias.

