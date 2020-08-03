As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping centers and hospitals have announced operational changes.

The storm is expected to bring sustained winds of between 50 and 65 mph Monday night, with possible hurricane-force winds during the overnight hours.

Coastal flooding in low-lying areas is likely.

See below for the latest on Isaias.

Double red flag advisory issued in Myrtle Beach A double red flag advisory has been issued for the city of Myrtle Beach’s coastline as Hurricane Isaias heads toward the Grand Strand, accordi…

Horry County buildings shutting down at 3 p.m. Horry County government offices will close at 3 p.m. Monday, and reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the county said in a news release.

Myrtle Beach city facilities closing at 5 p.m. today Myrtle Beach city facilities will close at 5 p.m. today (Monday) in response to Hurricane Is…

North Myrtle Beach announces early closing of public facilities, storm line North Myrtle Beach announced it would close its public buildings and facilities at 6 p.m. Mo…

Coast RTA changing service Monday evening as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Coast RTA announced some changes in service Monday evening as Tropical Storm Isaias heads our way.

Coastal Grand Mall to close early Monday due to Tropical Storm Isaias The Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach will be closing at 5 p.m. due to impending inclement …