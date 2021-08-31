Gail “Bliss” Eberhard finds it surreal that it’s been nearly 20 years since 9/11 and last week the Little River flight attendant was on a plane helping evacuate Afghan refugees.
“Now we’re going to foreign soils to bring these people back that we’ve been trying to help because of this whole thing,” Eberhard said.
Eberhard, an American Airlines flight attendant and former Alabama Theatre performer, took part in a 19-hour workday Thursday on a Civil Reserve Air Fleet flight to bring a Boeing 777 full of refugees to safety in the United States.
Years ago, Eberhard put her name on a list of flight attendants who would be willing to voluntarily work rescue missions.
“The list is long,” she said. “It was somewhat a fluke that I got to be called … other than I think God had His hand in it.”
She missed the rally call in the middle of the night, but when she got the message upon waking and returned the call, they said she may still be summoned for the mission and to keep her phone with her.
“Sure enough, I got called. I couldn’t believe it,” Eberhard said.
Eberhard is specifically an international flight attendant, so when she works, she always flies from the airlines’ New York hub. She said she thinks she got called sooner than she thought because they needed someone who could leave from New York quickly.
She and her colleagues headed to Europe where refugees had been brought from Afghanistan, in order to bring them to undisclosed locations in the United States.
Eberhard wasn’t sure what to expect at first, but they were ready. They posted signs throughout the plane translated into the Farsi language to let people know basic information about bathrooms and other details.
The attendants were taught a greeting and gesture to communicate, which she said was met with looks and nods of gratitude from the passengers.
“I found that there were a lot of people that could speak a little bit of English, but some spoke very good English and I asked them to help us translate,” Eberhard said.
One woman Eberhard met had escaped, while her husband and children were left behind, and she had no idea how to find out where they would be later. She was worried how she could make money and get it to them, as she was the sole provider for her family.
“These families were split apart,” she said. “These airlines arriving, there were many [international airlines], doing their best to take people out of harm’s way and put them somewhere where they could start over. Everyone I interacted with, someone important to them had been left behind.”
Another refugee she encountered was traveling alone, pregnant with twins. With the help of an English-speaking Afghan woman, Eberhard was able to speak further with her and other refugees from her flight.
“My hugest concern is what is happening with these people now,” Eberhard said tearfully. “I just can’t imagine what was happening for them emotionally, torn from their homeland … not knowing where they are.”
She said she asked some of them if their life had improved in the last 20 years since the U.S. military arrived, and the answer was a resounding yes.
They had been able to live freely because they knew they were safe, and now they were not safe anymore, Eberhard said they told her.
“I believe truly that the people that are landing on our soil are gracious, thankful, talented people,” she said. “I hope that our people welcome them and come together to rally to help them.”
Eberhard said she’d already received word from families ready to accept Afghan refugees into their homes.
She posted about her experience on her personal Facebook page, saying the passengers were polite, gracious people.
“One lady said to me, ‘You saved his life today,’ as she pointed toward her young son,” Eberhard wrote. “As I departed the plane, the passengers still onboard awaiting customs and border control, they finally fell asleep, finally safe, not fearing for their lives … and I grabbed my bags and wept. Something I had wanted to do all day.”
An Oregon native, Eberhard has been a flight attendant for 37 years. About five years into that career, she said “entertainment came into my life.”
She played with bands of her own in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., and toured North America with a show called “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.” She eventually got a call that took her to the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach.
“I thought I was going to be here for about six months, and it ended up being 13 years,” she said. “I really love both careers. I’ve been blessed with a wonderful eye-opening career. I’ve seen much of the world, but I’ve never experienced anything like I experienced on this flight.”
Twenty years ago, Eberhard was singing at a show in Jacksonville, Florida, but taking a short vacation in Savannah, Georgia, when 9/11 occurred; her phone blowing up with calls that morning to turn on the news.
“I fell to my knees in just agony,” she said. “I was able to access my flight attendant [information] and see where the [hijacked] crew was based and who was on them … I knew the captain that went into the Pentagon, he was a friend.”
As she reflected on that horrific event two decades ago, coupled with the emotional recent journey, she said she went to bed in tears and woke up in tears.
“There were a lot of prayers. I just see all these people’s faces … and hear their stories,” she said. “I just pray they will be protected and reunited with their families.”
Even though rescue efforts in Afghanistan were to end this week, Eberhard doubts she would be called up again to assist on a rescue flight.
But she’d gladly do it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.