Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus on Tuesday withdrew his protest of the results of the June 28 GOP runoff for council chair.
Lazarus had planned to make his case for a new election to the S.C. Republican Party later this week. But in a prepared statement, Lazarus said the law provides no remedy for the problems that happened last month when nearly 1,400 Democratic absentee ballots were mistakenly sent to Republican voters. Lazarus initially filed a protest with the Horry County Republican Party, but the party refused to hear Lazarus's case last week, saying he filed the protest a day after the Fourth of July deadline.
"I am disappointed the executive committee of the Horry County Republican Party refused to hear an election protest based on the absentee ballot mishap that was reported by the county election office just days before the runoff election," Lazarus said in the statement. "The unexplained snafu caused 1,377 Democrat ballots to be mailed to Republican absentee voters. The correct ballots were not mailed until Friday before Election Day on Tuesday. We did not learn until results were posted Election Day that only 140 ballots were received and counted by deadline."
The June 14 GOP Primary featured four candidates for chair: Johnny Gardner, a Conway-based attorney, Lazarus, a longtime Myrtle Beach area businessman, District 8 Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught and Little River activist Katrina Morrison.
In the June 14 primary, Lazarus led all candidates, taking 38% of the vote. Gardner finished second with 25% while Vaught came in third with 22%. Morrison received about 14% of the vote.
The runoff was needed because neither Lazarus nor Gardner received more than 50% of the vote.
But then came the absentee ballot woes. Election officials have blamed a glitch at a West Columbia printing company for causing the Democratic ballots to be mailed to Republican voters.
After the mistake was discovered, the affected voters were sent a new GOP ballot and a letter telling them to return the completed absentee ballot to the elections office in Conway before 7 p.m. on June 28 or vote at their polling place on Election Day.
On June 28, Lazarus lost to incumbent Gardner in the runoff by 260 votes, and he cited the ballot problems in his protest.
"There was solid reason to believe the outcome could have been affected by this blunder and it was my intention to make sure the error was addressed, and those votes counted," Lazarus said in a news release. "I appealed to the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Board on Thursday after the election to delay certification until all the absentee ballots received late were counted, because adequate time was not given for postal delivery. But the law does not make allowances for mistakes of this magnitude. The ballots could not be opened or counted, nor could the voter list be cross-referenced to determine how many voters were still able to get to the polls despite having requested absentee ballots. The board said there was no process to determine how many voters were disenfranchised or to correct the problem. They said my only recourse was to appeal to the Republican Party’s executive committee. However, the party has refused to even hear the case or evidence because the appeal."
Gardner could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Lazarus has said that he filed his appeal on July 5 because the deadline fell on the Fourth of July, a federal holiday. However, Gardner has pointed out that state law makes no exceptions for federal holidays. The local party sided with Gardner when its executive committee voted 40-5 not to hear the Lazarus protest.
"The absentee ballot mishap posed serious election integrity questions that should have been heard by the Horry County Republican Party’s executive committee at the hearing they called on Thursday, when both sides were present with lawyers to advise them, the county elections official was subpoenaed and present with her attorney, and a court reporter was in the room to record the proceedings," Lazarus said.
That meeting "was the proper venue for a fair hearing on the mishandling of absentee ballots that cost voters their vote, not sometime down the road after the election outcome is no longer on the line," Lazarus said. "As I stated previously, my protest was not just about who won, but to find out what went wrong and make sure election mistakes do not keep occurring in Horry County. President Trump warned us about election integrity, but the executive committee of the Horry County Republican Party turned a blind eye and decided it doesn’t count when their candidate wins. Unfortunately, appealing the county party’s decision to the South Carolina Republican Party won’t give Horry County voters the answers they deserve as to what went wrong in their election and does not help determine whether anyone who voted by absentee in the runoff election actually had their vote counted or a remedy to count their votes."
Lazarus said he accepted the certification of the election by the county elections office.
"There is no recourse to count the votes, so no further appeal will be pursed," he said. "Thank you to my family who supported and stood with me throughout this entire campaign, and my thanks also to the legion of residents who supported me with their votes, their time, and financial support. Your belief in me will never be forgotten."
Check back for updates.
