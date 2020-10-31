Brooke Rogers of Socastee High School returns a volley in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brooke Rogers of Socastee High School returns a volley in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Wae Man Chan of Socastee High School racks up in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Elena Hartley of Socastee High School scores in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Cassidy Cocca of Socastee High School returns in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brooke Rogers of Socastee High School changes sides in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brooke Rogers of Socastee High School returns a volley in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brooke Rogers of Socastee High School returns a volley in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brooke Rogers of Socastee High School returns a volley in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Berkeley on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Region champions Socastee High School plays Berkeley in the first round of the 5A state playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Region champions Socastee High School plays Berkeley in the first round of the 5A state playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
This was the first time since 1999 that the Braves reached the state championship match and the third time overall (1986 and 1987).
To the Braves' coach, the championship reflects all the hard work and dedication that the players and staff have put in amidst a season filled with COVID-19 uncertainty.
“It’s been tough with the regulations and everything, but these girls love being around each other, playing with each other, supporting each other,” Williams said.
Following a huge victory over Ashley Ridge in the second round, the Braves took care of Wando on the road for a spot in the final.
Williams noticed what he had seen all year — player support — as the final girl got ready to play the final match of the state championship.
“The support they give each other every time, it was great,” Williams said.
While there are two seniors on the team, the squad mostly consists of freshmen and sophomores. William said Saturday’s result is now an expectation going forward.
"Everyone that started this year will be back next year," Williams said. "I know the principal and the athletic director would like to see more of these trophies, so I guess you can say this is an expectation from now on."
Socastee finished second in the region behind a powerhouse Conway team last year, but they r…
Socastee finished the season with a 13-2 record, and they were 4-0 in the playoffs. As for the two seniors on the team, Williams is proud of the way they finished the year.
“They’re just very happy that they got the opportunity,” Williams said. “When they saw what happened with spring sports earlier, it was nice to have a completed season even though it was a bit shorter than it normally was.”
State lawmakers allowed all South Carolinians to vote early this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the state’s residents, including tens of thousands of people in Horry County, took advantage of this opportunity. Should state officials make early voting available to all residents in future elections, even after the pandemic ends?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.