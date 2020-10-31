For the first time in the school history, Socastee brought home a state championship in girls tennis Saturday.

“It’s exciting,” head coach Jason Williams said. “I’m excited for everyone, especially these girls.”

The Lady Braves took down Mauldin 5-1 to claim the 5A title.

This was the first time since 1999 that the Braves reached the state championship match and the third time overall (1986 and 1987).

To the Braves' coach, the championship reflects all the hard work and dedication that the players and staff have put in amidst a season filled with COVID-19 uncertainty.

“It’s been tough with the regulations and everything, but these girls love being around each other, playing with each other, supporting each other,” Williams said.

Following a huge victory over Ashley Ridge in the second round, the Braves took care of Wando on the road for a spot in the final.

Williams noticed what he had seen all year — player support — as the final girl got ready to play the final match of the state championship.

“The support they give each other every time, it was great,” Williams said.

While there are two seniors on the team, the squad mostly consists of freshmen and sophomores. William said Saturday’s result is now an expectation going forward.

"Everyone that started this year will be back next year," Williams said. "I know the principal and the athletic director would like to see more of these trophies, so I guess you can say this is an expectation from now on."

Socastee finished the season with a 13-2 record, and they were 4-0 in the playoffs. As for the two seniors on the team, Williams is proud of the way they finished the year.

“They’re just very happy that they got the opportunity,” Williams said. “When they saw what happened with spring sports earlier, it was nice to have a completed season even though it was a bit shorter than it normally was.”