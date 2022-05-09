COLUMBIA | A federal jury on Monday awarded $500,000 to one of the five women who accused former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large of sexual assault.
The jury found in favor of the plaintiff in both her negligence claim against the Horry County Police Department and her constitutional claim against former HCPD Chief Saundra Rhodes. The $500,000 was for the negligence of the police department. The jury awarded her $1 in damages from Rhodes.
The verdict followed an intense week-long trial that included the testimony of former police officials, including Rhodes, and some of Large’s victims, including Jane Doe 4 (MyHorryNews.com does not identify sexual assault victims without their consent).
Before his death in 2018, Large was awaiting trial on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The civil suits of Jane Doe 1, 2 and 5 against the department have been settled. Jane Doe 3’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
That the case even made it this far is unusual. About 1% of federal civil cases actually go to trial. The jury began deliberations Friday afternoon but couldn’t reach a verdict before the weekend. They restarted deliberations Monday morning and the verdict came in just after 1:45 p.m.
Jane Doe 4’s attorneys declined to comment after the verdict, citing the upcoming trial. County spokeswoman Kelly Moore also wouldn’t discuss the outcome.
During closing arguments, the plaintiff’s lawyers emphasized that HCPD officials knew Large was a risk to crime victims and police leaders had information about the detective’s tendencies “before Allen Large became a monster,” attorney Scott Evans said.
“They want to make us think there were zero red flags,” he said.
Attorneys for Rhodes and the police department countered that police took appropriate action against Large once they realized what he was doing. Rhodes’ attorney Lisa Thomas stressed that HCPD officials eventually referred the matter to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which led to the indictments. She said SLED searched for other victims.
“They weren’t ignored,” Thomas said of Large’s victims. “They weren’t left out there. They were discovered and Allen Large was ultimately charged.”
A central issue of the trial was a 2003 meeting between Large’s father-in-law Ken Evans and top police officials. Back then, he told police he feared Large would harm his daughter or her children. Ken Evans wrote a letter to the agency that was presented in court, and video of his testimony was shown because he is terminally ill and was unable to attend the trial in person.
Ken Evans also told police that Large had taken a female crime victim into his home.
Samuel Arthur, the police department’s attorney, said that none of what Ken Evans said in 2003 about Large harming his wife and children came to pass. Had Large hurt his wife or kids, Arthur contended, then “it would have been a problem because he warned them.”
“Is that notice of the potential that Allen Large would sexually assault [Jane Doe 4]?” he asked.
Both Thomas and Arthur noted that although Large’s wife eventually separated from him, she never divorced him.
The defendants’ lawyers also asserted that Large had admitted in a deposition that he shouldn’t have engaged in relationships with victims.
“It wasn’t policy,” Arthur said. “It wasn’t training or supervision that caused Allen Large to cross the line between his job and his personal life.”
Toward the end of her closing, Thomas referenced the 2002 Tom Cruise science fiction movie “Minority Report,” which highlights a special police unit with psychic technology that allows police to arrest killers before a crime has been committed. The officers work in the PreCrime division.
“Chief Rhodes didn’t have that,” she said.
But the plaintiff’s attorneys continued to stress that police ignored warning signs, allowing Large to harm vulnerable women.
“She should have known,” Scott Evans said of Rhodes. He pointed to the meeting with Large's father-in-law.
“They’d find all this dirt from 2003 if they bothered to look.”
A graduate of St. James High School, Jane Doe 4 is now a 27-year-old mother of three. She grew up with a father who abused drugs and her, according to court testimony. When she was 13, she reported the abuse to police, but police didn’t prosecute. Around that time, she was diagnosed with pancreatitis, and was prescribed opiates to help with the pain.
In the fall of 2014, she had gotten addicted to the opiates when she got a call from Large, who knew about her father and her drug use. He offered take her to Food Lion, and she complied, according to court statements, adding that Large told her, “I’m just here to help you.” But instead, Large took advantage of her and facilitated her drug use.
Court testimony detailed how Large had assaulted Jane Doe 4 while his gun and badge were on the bedside table. Jane Doe 4 eventually got treatment in 2015 and broke off contact with Large. She filed her lawsuit in 2016.
Large’s downfall has been well documented. Fired in 2015 for sexual harassment, he was indicted after a SLED investigation found that he had sexually assaulted multiple women and engaged in inappropriate relationships with the victims of crimes he was supposed to be investigating. Some of those women were rape and domestic violence victims.
Large denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting,” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
During closing arguments Friday, even the defendants’ attorneys made no excuses for Large.
“I told you on Monday that this was going to be the trial of Allen Large and it has been,” Thomas said. “Everyone is repulsed by what has come out in the news, in the SLED report.”
To emphasize the power dynamics in the case, during closing the plaintiffs’ attorney repeatedly played a 2015 video of Large screaming “Who do you thinks they gonna believe?”
Scott Evans challenged the defendants' lawyers to come up with a formula for awarding damages. When they didn’t, he suggested one: Jane Doe could receive $20,000 per week — the rate the HCPD paid for an expert who testified at the civil trial — for the seven years she was denied justice. The total amount: over $7.2 million.
Monday’s verdict wasn’t that much, but it was more than any of the settlement amounts in the other Jane Doe-HCPD cases involving Large, and much more than the $25,000 offer to resolve the lawsuit before trial.
Scott Evans told the jury that if the police officials had handled the situation with Large properly, they could have protected other victims from being harmed. He also talked about how certain types of damages are meant to deter future misconduct.
“Is this something we’re going to allow in the fourth largest county in the state?" he asked.
