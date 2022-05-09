COLUMBIA | A federal jury on Monday awarded $500,000 to one of the five women who accused former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large of sexual assault.

The jury found in favor of the plaintiff in both her negligence claim against the Horry County Police Department and her constitutional claim against former HCPD Chief Saundra Rhodes. The $500,000 was for the negligence of the police department. The jury awarded her $1 in damages from Rhodes.

The verdict followed an intense week-long trial that included the testimony of former police officials, including Rhodes, and some of Large’s victims, including Jane Doe 4 (MyHorryNews.com does not identify sexual assault victims without their consent).

Before his death in 2018, Large was awaiting trial on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The civil suits of Jane Doe 1, 2 and 5 against the department have been settled. Jane Doe 3’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

That the case even made it this far is unusual. About 1% of federal civil cases actually go to trial. The jury began deliberations Friday afternoon but couldn’t reach a verdict before the weekend. They restarted deliberations Monday morning and the verdict came in just after 1:45 p.m.

Jane Doe 4’s attorneys declined to comment after the verdict, citing the upcoming trial. County spokeswoman Kelly Moore also wouldn’t discuss the outcome.

During closing arguments, the plaintiff’s lawyers emphasized that HCPD officials knew Large was a risk to crime victims and police leaders had information about the detective’s tendencies “before Allen Large became a monster,” attorney Scott Evans said.

“They want to make us think there were zero red flags,” he said.

Attorneys for Rhodes and the police department countered that police took appropriate action against Large once they realized what he was doing. Rhodes’ attorney Lisa Thomas stressed that HCPD officials eventually referred the matter to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which led to the indictments. She said SLED searched for other victims.