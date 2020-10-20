A circuit court judge on Tuesday agreed with Horry County Council’s plan for distributing $19 million in hospitality fee funds to Grand Strand cities.
But the decision doesn’t necessarily end the 19-month legal saga between the cities and the county. City officials could appeal Judge William Seals’ decision. Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said city officials have not made a decision on appealing yet.
“We're aware of the order signed today and pleased to be only one step away from final resolution of the Hospitality Fee dispute with Horry County,” Kruea said via email. “The provisions of the settlement agreement provide a far better arrangement for the City of Myrtle Beach and its residents, as they allow the city to keep and use the full amount of the Hospitality Fee collected within city limits. The other municipalities benefit as well from the settlement, which was reached after nearly two years of litigation and negotiation."
County leaders praised the judge's decision.
"It was the right thing to do," Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.
The hospitality fee is a 1.5% levy that was collected on all restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold countywide until a judge forced the county to stop collecting the fee in the municipalities last year.
The fee was originally created to pay for road projects such as S.C. 22 and S.C. 31. But county officials continued collecting the fee once the road debt was paid off. They wanted to use that money for building I-73, a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95. They also hoped to set aside some money for public safety services. That idea frustrated Myrtle Beach officials; they did not want the county collecting a fee inside their borders and using it to pay for county services. Other local cities sided with Myrtle Beach. That dispute prompted the lawsuit.
But last month, the county and all the cities agreed to settle the case. The two sides reached a potential deal as they grappled with the financial realities of the COVID-19 crisis. In June, the county approved a budget that is more than $70 million below last year’s spending plan. City officials have also tightened their belts.
Under the proposed settlement, each city would receive the money collected within its borders minus a 1% administration fee. The county will receive the fees collected in the unincorporated areas. All of the parties agreed to those terms.
The only issue before Seals was what should happen with the $19 million that was collected in the cities between the time the road debts the fee covered were paid off and when the court forced the county to stop collecting the fee in municipal borders.
The county had already agreed to give that money to the cities, but the two sides disagreed on how it should be distributed.
Under the cities' proposal, a "common fund" would be established to allow people who had been unlawfully charged the fee to present receipts showing that they were due reimbursement. After six months, the money left over would be divided evenly between the cities and the S.C. Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the S.C. Bar Association.
The county, however, wants to provide all of the money to the cities based on where the funds were collected. The county maintains "it is impractical if not impossible to reach all members of the alleged putative class," according to court filings, therefore all the money should go back to the cities.
County officials pointed out their plan would actually provide the cities with more money than the cities' own proposal.
"That's a big win even though the county, per se, doesn't get any of that money," Gardner said. "It goes to the cities, but it stays in the county. A rising tide lifts all boats."
Garder said he had previously heard the cities would appeal the judge's decision if it didn't go their way.
"I don't think getting an extra $9 million is losing," he said. "And if I get an extra $9 million, I don't want to appeal that because what you're doing is saying, 'I don't want to have that extra money.' And I want them to have that extra money because it's good for the people that live here in Horry County. … That money was raised here. It was brought by the tourism here. It's for the tourism here. Why should it go the South Carolina Bar?"
Should the city appeal the case, the city would focus on Seals' interpretation of the state's rules of civil procedure. In class action settlements, there is a rule that deals with residual funding. According to that rule, not less than 50% of that money must be distributed to the S.C. Bar Foundation to support legal services for low income residents. However, Seals' interpretation of the rules is that he has authority to approve a settlement that doesn't create residual funds.
Seals noted that there's no applicable case law here because the rule in question was adopted in 2016. The judge wrote that he based his decision on "the inherent authority of courts in class action settlements," the rules of civil procedure and case law from across the country.
"And the fact that the parties have agreed that I should decide this matter," Seals wrote.
The judge also noted that state law requires hospitality fee money to pay for tourism-related projects, not legal services. And finding people who unnecessarily paid the hospitality fee would be a daunting task.
"Those visitors (from near and far) paid the Hospitality Fee by staying in over 425 hotels, visiting over 1,800 restaurants, not including fast food restaurants, and using various other entertainment venues," the judge wrote. "Further, available public information from the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce indicates that people from all over the country and indeed the world came to Myrtle Beach during that period and paid this tax, and it is impossible to determine who they all are and how to advise them of this settlement. Also, many of the people would have very small claims, since the Hospitality Fee monies at issue represent only 1.5% of their total bill."
The settlement doesn't include any money for I-73. It also doesn't allow any party's attorney fees to be paid from the $19 million.
