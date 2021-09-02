A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit from environmental advocates challenging the permits to build I-73.

Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks ruled against the S.C. Coastal Conservation League, which had argued that the project would needlessly destroy hundreds of acres of wetlands when cheaper, more environmentally sound alternatives are available.

"We respect the court’s decision," said Catherine Wannamaker, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represented the plaintiff. "However, nothing in the court’s ruling solves the major hurdle facing I-73, which is the exorbitant projected cost and the lack of funding to pay for it. This highway proposal remains a boondoggle while South Carolina’s roads and highways are in critical need of repair and upgrade, and that is where taxpayer money should be directed.”

Proponents of the project have maintained the road would serve as a hurricane evacuation route and lead to more businesses coming into the Grand Strand. Local business and government leaders celebrated the court's decision.

“Today’s order is a colossal win for Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the entire state of South Carolina,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. “I-73 is a public safety and economic development necessity for South Carolina. The project is well-vetted and that’s why the Federal Government issued a permit authorizing construction in June 2017. The project has now withstood the scrutiny of the U.S. District Court. … We will remain committed to this project that so many area residents and businesses see as a lifeline for the Grand Strand.”

Filed in 2017, the lawsuit asserted that I-73, which is planned to link Myrtle Beach with Interstate 95, would “destroy farmland, forest areas, streams, and wetlands, and fragment valuable wildlife habitat.”

Homes, businesses and churches would also be affected, the lawsuit argued, raising concerns about the impact on air quality and increased noise stemming from I-73, concerns which the Coastal Conservation League maintains were not adequately studied.