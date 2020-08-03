The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, N.C. is expecting Tropical Storm Isaias to hit our area around 8 p.m. Monday night.

“Isaias is expected to move through the area late today and tonight and lift north of the region during Tuesday morning,” said the NWS in their 3 p.m. release.

According to the NWS, the potential for the highest sustained winds is for coastal areas, particularly northeast South Carolina coast. Those sustained winds are expected to be 50-70 mph near the coast and 20-40 mph inland.

With those kinds of wind speeds, the NWS is predicting areas with the highest winds can expect downed trees and limbs, damage to fences, awnings, and unanchored mobile homes. In addition, some power outages are likely where the highest winds occur.

Peak wind gusts of 60-85 mph expected near coast and 30-50 mph inland, with the coastal areas have the greatest potential to see strong tropical storm and hurricane force wind gusts, particularly northeast SC coast.

Heavy rainfall is expected along with some flooding in low-lying areas, and some road closures are possible. The NWS predicts most areas to receive 3-to-6 inches with heavier rain in certain areas.

The NWS says that localized flash flooding is possible within bands of heaviest rainfall. Potential impacts include some low-lying areas along roads flooded, flooding near poor drainage and prone locations

The greatest potential for flooding is Monday night.

On the coast, life-threatening rip currents are expected through midweek and potential storm surge impacts include flooding of some coastal roads and beach access points, beach erosion, some damage and flooding to vulnerable structures, especially in areas with weakened dunes and adjacent to estuaries, damage to beach ramps and stairways.

A hurricane warning is in effect for all coastal counties. A tropical storm warning is in effect just inland from the coast except Marlboro and Darlington counties. Horry County is also under a storm surge warning and a flash flood watch.

Before the weekend, the governments of Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have all announced a localized state of emergency ahead of Isaias’ impending arrival.