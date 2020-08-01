Hurricane Isaias has officially been downgraded to a tropical storm in the latest update to come from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, N.C.
In 6:45 p.m. update from NWS Wilmington, the forecast track remains close to the Southeast U.S. coast with the storm’s closest approach to northeast South Carolina Monday night. The storm is moving northwest at a speed of 10 miles per hour.
There's still a chance that the storm could return to hurricane status in the next 24 to 36 hours.
“Some uncertainty remains with the forecast, especially the intensity given possible land interactions with [Florida] and the Southeast U.S. coast,” the National Weather Service says. “Given the current track, conditions should begin to improve for the area during Tuesday as the storm exits toward the northeast.”
The recent updates on Isaias showed what impacts the now tropical storm could have on the Grand Strand.
According to the NWS, dangerous rip currents are expected tonight into next week as swells from Isaias increase along with the highest probabilities for tropical storm force winds found along the coastal areas and higher values over the adjacent Atlantic waters. In terms of rainfall and flooding, the NWS says that some flooding may occur, especially at poor drainage and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
The greatest potential for flooding would be Monday night into early Tuesday morning. However, any subtle change in the track could drastically change the rainfall forecast and potential flood impacts.
Based on the latest track, there is a marginal risk for a few tornadoes primarily for coastal areas of the Carolinas, with the greatest threat for northeast South Carolina on Monday night.
On Friday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said that there are no plans to issue any evacuation orders or declare a state of emergency for South Carolina in response to then-Hurricane Isaias.
“It looks like it will not be necessary,” he said during a news conference. “We certainly hope not, but we will certainly keep you informed.”
The governments of Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have all announced a state of emergency ahead of Isaias' potential arrival.
The next update from the NWS in Wilmington is expected at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Check back for updates on the tracking of Tropical Storm Isaias and its potential impacts on the Grand Strand.
