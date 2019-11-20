Horry County Council members took turns explaining their reasons for canceling the I-73 contract.
They said the county couldn’t be the only entity paying for the interstate.
They said Grand Strand cities hadn’t offered them a good deal to jointly pay for the road.
And just before Tuesday night’s unanimous vote to kill the contract, some of them insisted it was time for state lawmakers to step up.
“Let the delegation take care of the problem,” Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said.
But what would the state’s involvement look like? That answer could become clear Wednesday afternoon.
In recent months, local officials have been in discussions with state Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, about a bill that would allow the county to continue collecting its hospitality fee countywide. The 1.5% fee has been traditionally collected on all restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold countywide. It’s also the funding source that county officials planned to use to fulfill their 2018 contract with the S.C. Department of Transportation to begin building I-73.
But county officials haven’t been able to collect the fee inside municipal borders for months. That’s because Myrtle Beach leaders sued the county in March, saying that the county was illegally collecting the fee inside city limits. City officials were upset because the county wanted to use some of the fee money to pay for public safety services in addition to building the interstate. The original hospitality fee was created in the 1990s to pay for roads such as S.C. 31 and S.C. 22.
North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach officials also objected to the county’s fee, and a judge ultimately ruled that the county could not collect a fee inside the city limits while the lawsuit is pending.
Enter the delegation.
A draft of Clemmons’ bill obtained by myhorrynews.com appears tailored to Horry County’s situation. The document states that a “legacy hospitality fee” would allow the county to collect the 1.5% fee countywide. The county would be required to provide the cities with revenue collected inside their borders, but the money would be used for "interstate highway infrastructure, interstate highway interchanges, and roads of interstate connectivity that are built or improved for the purpose of affording efficient and direct interstate highway access,” according to the draft copy.
The bill would allow a county to resume collections even if there was a lapse. The draft bill also states that the cities could work with the county on projects funded by the fee.
House members can prefile their bills starting Wednesday. On Tuesday, Clemmons declined to comment on his plans.
Some county officials are concerned about state involvement. During Tuesday night's meeting, council members Dennis DiSabato and Cam Crawford said the council, not the legislature, should address the issue.
"I do not agree with letting the state legislature lead on local issues," DiSabato said. "We should be acting as leaders."
Other county officials, however, remain optimistic about the potential legislation. Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said he thinks a new contract can be negotiated with the DOT.
"If the money is there, they'll enter a new contract with us," Gardner said, adding that the process had dragged on long enough. "What's the harm in killing it now? Because it's going to have to be remodeled anyway."
It's unclear how the potential legislation could impact the settlement talks because the county and the cities. On Oct. 31, county officials said they had a tentative agreement that each council would consider for approval.
However, county officials objected to two parts of the settlement: they worried the cities' attorney fees would claim more than $6 million in public money and they were concerned the cities would simply tack on the 1.5% levy to the 1% hospitality taxes some municipalities created this year to replace the county's fee.
