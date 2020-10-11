UPDATE: This story has been updated with information from the National Weather Service.
Ginger Tyler escaped her den just before a tornado flattened it.
The 72-year-old had been flipping between weather reports Sunday afternoon watching for updates. Earlier tornado warnings had been issued for Dillon County and northern Horry, but she tuned out when things seemed calm at her house on Oak Street just outside Conway.
She was about to doze off in her chair around 4:30 p.m. when she noticed debris whirling outside. Then she heard something pelt the house. She got up, grabbed her dog and headed for a back bedroom.
“As I got up, some of the glass blew out of the windows,” she said. “I haven’t run that fast since I was in high school.”
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with 100 mph winds hit Tyler’s home.
“It’s going to be a pain in the behind to deal with,” Tyler said. “But that beats being laid up in the hospital for months.”
Steve Pfaff, a warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Wilmington, said the tornado formed in the fields north of Cultra Road before striking Tyler's house, uprooting some trees in the woods and dissipating near Brown Swamp.
Tyler has lived in the brick house with pink shutters on Oak Street since 1971, the year after she got married. The den had at one time been a carport, but she and her late husband enclosed it after Hurricane Hugo hit in 1989. It was his favorite room in the house.
"I'm sad," she said. "There's a lot of memories."
The main part of the home is still standing. Tyler has insurance and her daughter lives nearby and is helping her. Other than being terrified and unhappy with the firefighters who tried to help him, Saul T. Dog — the “T” stands for Tyler — is fine, too.
“I praise God that I’m OK,” Tyler said. “Right after I got up, pieces of the ceiling fell down right on top of that chair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.