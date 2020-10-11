Ginger Tyler escaped her den just before a storm flattened it.
The 72-year-old had been flipping between weather reports Sunday afternoon watching for updates. Earlier tornado warnings had been issued for Dillon County and northern Horry, but she tuned out when things seemed calm at her house on Oak Street just outside Conway.
She was about to doze off in her chair when she noticed debris whirling outside. Then she heard something pelt the house. She got up, grabbed her dog and headed for a back bedroom.
“As I got up, some of the glass blew out of the windows,” she said. “I haven’t run that fast since I was in high school.”
Horry County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to a call about a possible tornado at 4:34 p.m., though they said the National Weather Service would have to make a determination about what type of storm caused the damage at Tyler's home.
This much was obvious: Tyler’s quick thinking saved both herself and her dog, a Jack Russell-Chihuahua mix named Saul T. Dog.
In a matter of seconds, the storm reduced her den to a pile of mangled boards, insulation and siding. Part of the house sat on top of her car.
“It’s going to be a pain in the behind to deal with,” Tyler said. “But that beats being laid up in the hospital for months.”
Tyler has lived in the brick house with pink shutters since 1971, the year after she got married. The den had at one time been a carport, but she and her late husband enclosed it after Hurricane Hugo hit in 1989. It was his favorite room in the house.
"I'm sad," she said. "There's a lot of memories."
The main part of the home is still standing. Tyler has insurance and her daughter lives nearby and is helping her. Other than being terrified and unhappy with the firefighters who tried to help him, Saul T. Dog — the “T” stands for Tyler — is fine, too.
“I praise God that I’m OK,” Tyler said. “Right after I got up, pieces of the ceiling fell down right on top of that chair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.