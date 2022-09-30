After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas.
Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean.
Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach last summer from Baltimore, Maryland, and wanted to see how high the ocean was. He chose Garden City for its vulnerability to flooding.
“I expected something like this, but probably not as high as what it is,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
In keeping with tradition, Scott Cavin drove up with his family to watch the waves pound the pier.
“We come to every hurricane,” he said. “My sons are now grown or they would be surfing.”
Back in 2004, Cavin was living in Greenville but was on vacation in Garden City when Hurricane Charley followed a similar path as Ian, crossing Florida before turning up into South Carolina. They were eating at a restaurant in Murrells Inlet before the storm blew in.
“We were supposed to evacuate but we decided to go eat seafood because they had an all-you-can-eat seafood with real good she-crab soup, so we were sitting in that restaurant eating and my mother called me from Greenville and said ‘Hey, have you evacuated yet?’” Cavin recalled. “I said ‘No, we’re not going to.’”
Cavin moved to Surfside Beach in 2009 and has kept up the tradition ever since.
As he was watching the waves, crews began blocking off Atlantic Avenue and Cyprus Avenue. The inlet had started flowing over the causeway.
“That’s a good thing,” Cavin said. “They at least were smart enough or wise enough to close them ahead of time ‘cause people like me are dumb enough to drive through that.”
Garden City Beach flooded by 1 p.m. Every business on Atlantic Avenue was closed, so some folks had pulled their vehicles up on the sidewalk to get them on the highest ground possible as the roads became suitable only for fish and boats.
At the King Fisher Inn, Veronica Cooper and her family rode out the storm in their seventh-story room. The year before, Cooper had bought from a relative an ownership stake in a type of timeshare co-op that gave them the room one week a year.
Cooper had gone to Coastal Carolina University and grew up visiting Pawleys Island and Myrtle Beach. “It’s kind of my happy place, so when the opportunity come… I jumped on it,” She said.
This was their week for the room.
“We weren’t concerned about a little wind or a little rain,” she said. “And we know this building has been here and survived many hurricanes. The flooding, we weren’t expecting that much. We were expecting a little. But the hurricane came here at high tide.”
The family, who all live in Sumter, huddled around their TV paying attention to news reports as the storm rolled in.
There was flooding in low-lying areas. A shrimp boat had washed ashore in Myrtle Beach. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier had all been damaged. The Garden City Pier outside their building seemed unaffected.
Her family had planned on going to the Big M Casino and spending some time at the arcade before the storm hit. Those plans got canceled, so tonight, they would watch “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney Plus. Saturday would be a laundry day.
On Sunday, they would head back to Sumter.
As the storm surge receded, folks ventured back out of their rooms to free their cars from the sediment left behind. The sun began to shine and a rainbow appeared from the ocean.
