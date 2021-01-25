The Horry County Coroner's Office said Monday that the bones discovered in the woods near 6732 Enterprise Rd. in Socastee Sunday night are that of a human male.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said an anthropologist will conduct an examination and a DNA test will be done after the examination.
Horry County Police are investigating, she added.
