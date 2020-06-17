Horry County Council approved a stop-gap spending plan Tuesday that county leaders said will maintain public services until the county has a better picture of the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
The nearly $460 million budget is about $73 million below last year’s spending plan. County officials have delayed building projects, implemented a hiring freeze and held the line on employee salaries to control costs. The budget does not include any tax or fee hikes. County officials plan to revise the budget later in the year.
“This has been one of the hardest [budgets] I’ve ever had to deal with,” said councilman Paul Prince, who has served on council for nearly 30 years. “Still don’t know 100% where we are because we haven’t been able to have our meetings and our workshops like we have in the past. … I just hope it works out.”
Even before the COVID-19 crisis, this would have been a challenging budget for the county, which is involved in a lawsuit with the city of Myrtle Beach over the hospitality fees collected on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets. The county isn’t spending those dollars while the case is pending, though the budget includes a provision that would allow the council to use that money if a settlement is reached. Council members discussed the hospitality fee case in a closed-door session Tuesday, but they said afterwards that there have been no breakthroughs in the litigation yet.
“People have asked me in the past, ‘Are you willing to negotiate or willing to settle?’ And my answer is the same today as it was when we first started negotiating,” county council chairman Johnny Gardner said. “I will meet with anybody, anywhere, anytime, even on the courthouse steps, to try to negotiate a settlement … as long as we meet in good faith.”
The case was scheduled to be heard by the S.C. Supreme Court in March, but that was delayed by COVID-19.
“It’s definitely put them behind,” Gardner said. “You take two months out of your schedule, it just backs everything up. So we have not been told when a date would be. We look forward to it. The sooner we can get it done, the sooner it’ll be better for all the citizens of Horry County.”
Along with the hospitality fee uncertainty, county officials also expect a reduction in business license fee revenues. Last year, council members increased those fees to address shortfalls in the recreation and waste management programs.
Designed to generate an additional $4 million for the county, the fee hikes sparked at backlash this spring when many businesses got their renewal notices. They learned their license fees had jumped and were initially due May 1 — just as the COVID-19 crisis arrived (that deadline was pushed back to June 30).
The new fees were particularly steep for high-revenue businesses like car dealerships. For example, a dealership that generated more than $100 million in revenues paid a $4,750 in 2019. That skyrocketed to $53,038 this year.
County officials have restructured some of the license fees so the higher-generating businesses would see lower rates. For example, car dealers in the highest category saw their fees reduced by nearly half of the current rate. Large retail, residential contractors, professional services and lodging would also see reductions, according to budget documents.
Council members are unsure how much revenue they will lose with the new rates, but they are budgeting for a $2.3 million loss. They will use reserves to make up the shortfall.
A vote of confidence
At the beginning of the meeting, Horry County Council unanimously offered a vote of confidence in the county’s law enforcement.
In recent weeks, the country has been embroiled in protests of police brutality after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, officer killed George Floyd.
The protests have led to national calls for police reform.
During Tuesday’s meeting, councilman Al Allen praised county law enforcement’s training and leadership.
“With the current condition across our country today, it’s important I think for these men and women that put this badge on every day … to hear from their elected officials and know that we stand with them and that we support them," he said. "And with the outstanding leadership we have in this county, through our sheriff and our chief, we have some very, very good professional officers here. … Their county council stands behind them 100%.”
