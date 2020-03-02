Amid the uncertainty of what the World Health Organization has called a global health emergency, medical care providers and government officials in Horry County are taking precautions against the deadly coronavirus — otherwise known as COVID-19.
The coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide (including two in the USA) and infected some 89,000 suffering from it.
While there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, health care officials suspect it is quietly spreading throughout the United States and that it’s only a matter of time before it arrives in the Palmetto State.
The virus, which has killed 2,800 people in China where it is thought to have originated, could become a much feared and dreaded “worldwide pandemic,” according to the governor of the state of Washington (where one person had died from the virus and others were apparently sick from it).
Meanwhile, hospitals, schools and other institutions in Horry County are taking precautionary steps and are telling people not to panic during the much-publicized virus. Those same area officials are instructing the public to keep their guard up and to be smart about practicing good health habits.
“Just live your life,” said Randy Webster, the assistant county administrator over public safety. “Don’t let this prevent you from doing things you want to do. … If we need to make adjustments, we’ll make adjustments.”
Webster said the county is regularly communicating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) about the coronavirus.
Webster is concerned that people will begin to buy up numerous protective masks and other supplies, which could cause shortages for first responders and healthcare workers.
“We’ve got to make sure we don’t start hoarding a bunch of stuff we don’t need,” he said.
Although there’s nothing wrong with having a few masks — people often buy them in preparation for the flu season anyway — Webster stressed that basic supplies are all people should keep.
“I really don’t want people to go spend money they don't need to spend,” he said.
County officials also remind residents to follow the basic hygiene guidelines from the CDC and DHEC: wash hands properly and regularly, cough into your elbow and stay home when sick.
“That’s exactly it,” Webster said.
On Monday, Webster discussed the coronavirus with other county officials, including airport staff. At this point, the airport is not expecting a decrease in flights or visitors.
“They’re business as usual,” he said. “Same precautions as usual.”
Schools, colleges make preparations
Horry County Schools officials are also monitoring the coronavirus. Like the county, they are looking to the CDC and DHEC for guidance.
“[We are] monitoring and educating at this point, and we will take direction from DHEC regarding the issue,” said Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.
Bourcier said that according to DHEC, the chances of being infected are low unless a person has traveled to China or had contact with a person under investigation (PUI), or a laboratory-confirmed case of the disease.
The district gave some online resources through their social media accounts for local families.
“While this virus has not impacted our area, there are great resources available for parents and community members to learn about the virus symptoms, preventative measures, and current confirmed cases,” their social media post said.
Links to these resources can be found at https://bit.ly/385xS5q.
Coastal Carolina University spokeswoman Martha Hunn said the school set up pandemic protocols years ago and university leaders are reviewing that plan, instituting elements of it, and “applying best practices.”
“As with other emergency events, the university would determine whether or not to suspend traditional classes, and/or initiate its academic continuity plan as circumstances unfold, based on local impacts and criteria defined by WHO,” Hunn said.
Coastal’s academic continuity plan enables faculty to have an alternate method of course delivery, usually in a digital fashion, and that allows professors to restructure classes and provide students with access to make-up materials.
Horry Georgetown Technical College will have a similar response, HGTC President Marilyn Fore said.
Fore encourages students to stick with the CDC and DHEC recommendations for keeping themselves well during their upcoming spring break, whether they are staying local or traveling.
She also said that communicable diseases and pandemics are specifically addressed in HGTC’s Emergency Response Manual, and all employees have been provided copies, as well as a digital one on the college's website www.hgtc.edu
“Please note that the College will adhere to the guidance of the CDC, SCDHEC, and the WHO in determining whether student and/or employee travel will be deemed essential,” Fore said in a statement.
Hospitals make preparations
Kelly Hughes is a public information officer for McLeod Health, which has seven hospitals, two of which are in Horry County — McLeod Loris (50 beds) and McLeod Seacoast (105 beds). McLeod also has an outpatient campus in the Carolina Forest area that has an emergency department.
McLeod, one the largest hospital systems in South Carolina, has a total of 931 acute care licensed beds and more than 8,500 employees.
Hughes says McLeod’s director of epidemiology, who is corporate director of infection prevention, has been paying close attention to information about the coronavirus.
“First and foremost, the safety of McLeod Health staff, our patients and their families is paramount,” Hughes said. “But there’s been no reported cases of coronavirus in our region or areas we service.
“However, we always want our staff to be educated and prepared. So we are doing a number of things to make sure they are.”
Hughes said the preparatory/preventative steps McLeod is taking include:
• Following the screening standards — for any patient that arrives in McLeod’s emergency department or physician offices — set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s leading public health institute based in Atlanta, Georgia.
• Reviewing and auditing all McLeod Health’s face masks, gloves and eye protectors so that the health care system has plenty of those PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) items in stock.
• Encouraging McLeod’s staff and visitors to wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth (especially with unwashed hands) and avoiding contact with others if you are sick.
So is McLeod taking the coronavirus seriously?
“Absolutely,” Hughes responded after listing the precautions the hospital system is taking and again noting that there had been no diagnosis of the virus in South Carolina. “We hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
At the 369-bed Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, Katie Maclay, director of public relations and communications, says that much-used health care facility has been preparing and taking the coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously.
She cited Dr. Andrew Schwartz, chief medical officer, as noting that Grand Strand’s preparedness efforts are focused on infection prevention, supplies and equipment, and staffing.
“Our caregivers are skilled and experienced in caring for patients with flu-like illnesses and we are re-emphasizing infection prevention protocols and the latest guidance from CDC,” Maclay said. She noted that Grand Strand Medical Center has over 500 physicians and advanced practice providers on staff and employs 750 nursing professionals. “Infection prevention includes processes for screening potential coronavirus patients and the proper use of isolation procedures. Additionally, our facilities are reinforcing effective environmental cleaning and visitor policies that support infection control.”
Personal preparedness and prevention measures Grand Strand Medical Center is implementing include reminding people that the coronavirus causes an illness similar to the flu, and thus people should avoid close contact with those who are sick; avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue; practice good hand hygiene by washing hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“We know that coronavirus is on the minds of many people around the world, including our colleagues,” Maclay said. “Our staff practice the highest level of precautions to keep themselves and our patients safe. Additionally, to help ensure we continue to have the staff we need to care for our patients in any situation, we revisit our contingency staffing plans as necessary.”
Tidelands Health advertises itself as this region’s largest health care provider, with four hospitals, 60 outpatient locations and 2,500 employees.
Dawn Bryant, senior communications strategist for marketing and communications at Tidelands Health, said Tidelands is keeping the coronavirus top of mind with “rigorous processes and protocols in place to safely care for patients with infectious diseases.”
To that end, Tidelands Health is closely monitoring the latest developments with the virus and has implemented recommendations by the CDC and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Tidelands' recommendations for the community include practicing good hygiene by regularly washing your hands, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing.
With 211 beds and 1,600 employees, Conway Medical Center saw 82,596 patients in 2019. So getting prepared for a virus that has spread to more than 60 countries, has caused financial markets to stumble and seems especially lethal for the elderly and those with significant health problems has been front and center at CMC.
Allyson Floyd, Conway Medical Center media relations specialist, said CMC is screening all patients, including those seen in their provider offices. The screening involves asking about recent travel history and/or close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
Additionally, signage has been placed at all points of entry to instruct people with respiratory infections to wear a mask, cover their cough and practice hand hygiene.
And staff at Conway Medical Center have been educated on Personal Protective Equipment (isolation gowns and coveralls, face masks—both surgical and isolation) and surgical drapes and gowns. Staff have been advised to try and avoid waste of such equipment in case of a reduction in availability or delayed shipment of those supplies.
Starting Wednesday, CMC will begin facility-wide education, starting with the hospital's emergency department staff. They will pay close attention to patients with a travel history to countries where the virus has spread.
While a vaccine for COVID-19 is not yet available but has been reported by the U.S. government to be in the development stage, lab testing is available for the virus.
At CMC, lab testing for COVID-19 is based on DHEC (S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control) approval and the screening the CDC and DHEC uses, according to Floyd. “CMC does not have kits for this, but if we have a patient who screens positive, we contact DHEC and they determine whether to lab test the patient.”
Business leaders monitoring coronavirus
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has also been following coronavirus reports from federal and state authorities.
"The CDC has been clear on the fact that this is an evolving situation," said chamber CEO Karen Riordan. "And it is too early to speculate on potential impacts on our community and our local tourism industry. At this time, travel across the country has not been limited, and there is no indication that travel plans should be altered for any public health reason."
Chamber leaders encourage travelers to follow the CDC reports for the most up-to-date information.
Most of the visitors who come to the Grand Strand are from the U.S., according to chamber data. The chamber tracks Visa spending information, and in the third quarter of 2019 just 1.7% of the area's travelers were from outside the U.S. Each year, about 80-90% of the area's international visitors are from Canada.
When asked if the chamber would cut back on advertising in certain countries because of the coronavirus, Riordan said not yet.
"There are no U.S. travel bans at this time," she said. "However, as we continue monitoring this situation, we will consider what, if any, changes should be made to our marketing campaigns. Our media markets and media schedules are research-based, highly flexible and fluid due to the ever-changing purchasing habits of consumers, so we are poised to act and respond to market conditions and global events that can have an immediate impact on tourism. The majority of our advertising assets are positioned to be deployed or removed from distribution at will, allowing us the utmost flexibility in managing media investments. We adjust our media markets and schedule regularly to optimize impact and results and are prepared to make adjustments due to the coronavirus, just as we do when there is a hurricane impacting our region for example."
Reporters Katie Powell, Christian Boschult and Charles D. Perry contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.