In an effort to recognize the many United States military veterans in Horry County, the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office has a monthly recognition program entitled “Horry’s Heroes” in which a veteran will be featured on the County’s social media platforms each month.
All honorably discharged veterans (active duty, reserve, retired and/or deceased) from 1900 to present are eligible to be featured. All that is needed is a picture and basic information.
The veteran of the month for January 2020 is United States Navy GM3 Tillman I. Locklair. Locklair served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1963 during which he earned the Navy Expeditionary Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He was aboard the USS Boris during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Being able to visit 26 countries during his service was one of his favorite parts of being in the Navy.
Mr. Locklair was born in Darlington but has lived in Horry County for over 40 years.
For more information or to feature your Hero, contact the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office at 843-915-5480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.