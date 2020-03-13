In an effort to recognize the many United States military veterans in Horry County, the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office has a monthly recognition program entitled “Horry’s Heroes” in which a veteran will be featured on the county’s social media platforms each month.
All honorably discharged veterans, active duty, reserve, retired and/or deceased, from 1900 to the present are eligible to be featured. All that is needed is a picture and basic information.
The featured veteran for March 2020 is United States Navy E3, Gerard Rice.
A Surfside native, Mr. Rice served four years in Washington, DC in the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. He was honored to be present at the burials of fallen U.S. Navy personnel and to present the United States flag to their widows at Arlington National Cemetery.
He participated in the inauguration parades for Presidents Nixon and Ford and was part of the funeral proceedings for President Johnson while he lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
As such, one of his commendations is the Navy Unit Commendation Ceremonial Guard.
For more information or to feature your Hero, contact the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office at 843 915-5480.
