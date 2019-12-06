In an effort to recognize the many United States military veterans in Horry County, the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office has a monthly recognition program entitled “Horry’s Heroes” in which a veteran will be featured on the County’s social media platforms each month.
All honorably discharged veterans (active duty, reserve, retired and/or deceased) from 1900 to present are eligible to be featured. All that is needed is a picture and basic information.
The veteran of the month for December is United States Army 1st Lieutenant Hundley Thompson. Mr. Thompson served at Fort Gordon, Georgia and Fort Dix, New Jersey from 1957 to 1961. Hundley was also a distinguished military graduate of St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, in May of 1956.
His favorite memory is when he served with a platoon of military police during West Point’s spring festivities and graduation.
1st Lieutenant Thompson is enjoying his retirement living in North Myrtle Beach.
For more information or to feature your Hero, contact the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office at 843-915-5480.
