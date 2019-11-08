In an effort to recognize the many United States military veterans in Horry County, the Horry County Veterans Affairs Office has a monthly recognition program entitled “Horry’s Heroes” in which a veteran will be featured on the county’s social media platforms each month.
All honorably discharged veterans (active duty, reserve, retired and/or deceased) from 1900 to present are eligible to be featured. All that is needed is a picture and basic information.
The veteran of the month for November is United States Army Reserve Master Sergeant Arnold E. Houston III.
MSgt. Houston served 27 years in the United States Army and then in the Reserves until he passed away from a service-related illness in 2013.
Houston was deployed during the Gulf War to Saudi Arabia, he served during the Bosnian War in Germany, and was deployed to Iraq to lead the logistics operation at Camp Taji.
During MSgt. Houston’s years of service he received many medals including a Southwest Asia Service Medal with two bronze service stars. His family relates that his favorite duty was training soldiers prior to deployment. It was his passion to ensure that US troops were highly prepared.
He also loved Germany while he was stationed there and had always hoped to return.
MSgt. Houston lived in Conway for 13 years prior to his death. He served at both Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Lee, Virginia, while stateside.
For more information or to feature your Hero, contact the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office at 843-915-5480.
