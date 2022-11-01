Some neighborhoods that flooded during Hurricane Florence could see scaled-back building standards if Horry County Council approves a proposed revision to the county's flood ordinance.
County leaders on Tuesday voted against a proposal that would reduce the height requirements for construction in the recently approved supplemental flood zones, but they left open the possibility of revisiting the issue later this month. These zones extend beyond the areas outlined in federal flood maps to include land that saw flooding during Florence’s 2018 deluge.
"I am supportive of taking a closer look at what we did, but I just think we need to do it with more study," said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who voted against changing the flood ordinance.
The proposed amendment called for reducing the building height requirement in the supplemental flood zones from 3 feet above the Florence floodwater level to 2 feet. However, the proposal has rankled some flood victim advocates and council members who oppose changing the policy without a data-based reason.
“Why did we go to 3 feet to begin with?” Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus asked. “We went to 3 feet to keep people out of floodwaters. … Why are we going back?”
This isn’t the first time council members have discussed revising this section of the flood ordinance, which was the subject of debate before the policy was even approved last year.
And the impetus for this conversation is essentially the same one that triggered the previous sparring: some engineers and developers maintain the 3-foot requirement is overkill. They contend the regulation increases the cost of building homes and makes established neighborhoods look awkward because the houses are built at different elevations. They also question the wisdom of basing a policy on a storm that was a historical outlier.
Some council members agree with them.
“That’s crazy,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said of the current regulation. “We didn’t need to go 3 feet. We’re already doing more than what FEMA required. … I’ve always felt it was too much.”
Vaught proposed 2 feet as a compromise last year and was unsuccessful in persuading other council members to go along with him. But some recent developments have brought the topic back to the dais.
An Horry County appeals board is jeopardizing federal flood insurance for Horry County residents by approving a variance allowing 46 homes to be built at a lower elevation than Horry County's supplemental flood zone.
On Aug. 31, the Horry County Construction Board of Appeals voted to allow a developer to build dozens of homes at levels below the height required by the county’s flood ordinance.
This obscure board is made up of construction industry professionals and it was established to hear challenges to the decisions of county building officials. The panel also weighs requests for exceptions to the county flood ordinance.
When the appeals board agreed that builder Great Southern Homes should be able to construct 46 houses along the Waccamaw River at a lower elevation than required by the county’s flood ordinance, the move raised red flags for both state officials and environmentalists.
A representative from the state Department of Natural Resources even expressed concerns that if FEMA found out the county wasn’t upholding its own rules, there could be severe consequences, including the county being suspended from the FEMA-managed National Flood Insurance Program.
That would impact county residents’ access to flood coverage.
Fearing that possibility, county staff asked the board of appeals to reconsider its decision. The board did, but Great Southern Homes then filed a legal challenge over that decision.
When the appeals board met again last week, county attorney Arrigo Carotti announced that the two sides — builder and the county — had reached a potential resolution. Carotti did not disclose the terms of the potential deal, but he did ask the board to defer any final decision on the matter to give both parties time to resolve the issue.
County leaders on Tuesday confirmed the proposed amendment to the flood ordinance was that resolution. Proponents of the lower building elevation contend that FEMA likely wouldn't suspend the county from the flood insurance program if the county made an across-the-board policy change rather than allowing an exception for a single project.
They also expressed hope that the change would resolve Great Southern Homes’ lawsuit with the county and the appeals board.
Vaught, who voted for reducing the height requirement, said there has been additional discussion among council members about dropping the height restriction for businesses to 1 foot above the Florence flood level instead of 2 feet.
“They’re taking a risk but they’re willing to assume the risk,” Vaught said of the business owners. “We’re not putting citizens at risk. … It’s a business decision.”
But some council members remain wary of diluting the flood ordinance in any way, especially to settle a legal dispute.
“If people start suing us because we pass ordinances, where is it going to stop?” Loftus asked.
DiSabato agreed.
"There may not be a one-size-fits-all approach to this," he said. "Maybe we do need to figure out like if there's certain areas of the county where a 1-foot-above or a 2-foot-above freeboard works better than a 3-foot-above freeboard. … I don't think we should just unilaterally make a change because we're backed into a corner with regard to a particular lawsuit. If we're going to make a change, it needs to be because it benefits the county and the people we serve."
County leaders were scheduled to take the first of three votes needed to change the policy on Tuesday. The vote failed 6-6 with council members Loftus, DiSabato, Tyler Servant, Bill Howard, Cam Crawford and Harold Worley opposing changing the regulations. Council members Vaught, Al Allen, Mark Causey, Danny Hardee, Orton Bellamy and chairman Johnny Gardner supported reducing the elevation requirement.
Despite the motion failing, the council's vote could change as early as the next meeting on Nov. 15. If a councilman on the prevailing side — in this case, someone who voted against lowering the elevation — makes a motion to reconsider the issue before the meeting minutes are read, the topic could be discussed again and another vote taken.
From the dais, councilman Harold Worley asked the county's attorney to explain the reconsideration process, though he didn't say whether he would make that motion on Nov. 15.
Vaught pointed out that a councilman could ask for reconsideration immediately after the vote Tuesday, but Worley encouraged him not to press the issue.
"Bad idea," he said.
April O’Leary, a flood victim who leads the advocacy group Horry County Rising, criticized the proposal during the public input portion of Tuesday’s council meeting. She pointed out that the supplemental flood zones were drawn by the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University. The county hired the program as a consultant. She said she wasn’t aware of any new data that supported changing the policy and she urged council members to take an evidence-based approached to making decisions.
“Making changes to our building standards in Horry’s high-risk flood zones to appease a for-profit developer’s request versus evidence-based data gives the impression of corruption,” she said. “And this will lead to public mistrust and discontent. … Consider how much you value the public’s trust before you consider changing flood policy.”
