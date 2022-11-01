Some neighborhoods that flooded during Hurricane Florence could see scaled-back building standards if Horry County Council approves a proposed revision to the county's flood ordinance.

County leaders on Tuesday voted against a proposal that would reduce the height requirements for construction in the recently approved supplemental flood zones, but they left open the possibility of revisiting the issue later this month. These zones extend beyond the areas outlined in federal flood maps to include land that saw flooding during Florence’s 2018 deluge.

"I am supportive of taking a closer look at what we did, but I just think we need to do it with more study," said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who voted against changing the flood ordinance.

The proposed amendment called for reducing the building height requirement in the supplemental flood zones from 3 feet above the Florence floodwater level to 2 feet. However, the proposal has rankled some flood victim advocates and council members who oppose changing the policy without a data-based reason.

“Why did we go to 3 feet to begin with?” Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus asked. “We went to 3 feet to keep people out of floodwaters. … Why are we going back?”

This isn’t the first time council members have discussed revising this section of the flood ordinance, which was the subject of debate before the policy was even approved last year.

And the impetus for this conversation is essentially the same one that triggered the previous sparring: some engineers and developers maintain the 3-foot requirement is overkill. They contend the regulation increases the cost of building homes and makes established neighborhoods look awkward because the houses are built at different elevations. They also question the wisdom of basing a policy on a storm that was a historical outlier.

Some council members agree with them.

“That’s crazy,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said of the current regulation. “We didn’t need to go 3 feet. We’re already doing more than what FEMA required. … I’ve always felt it was too much.”