Horry County Council is expected to vote on a development agreement next month that would grant Conway Medical Center a key rezoning for a Carolina Forest hospital and provide more than 50 acres of useable land to the county.
But county officials do not plan to give the agreement final approval until they have been assured that it will not affect their road-building program.
“I feel really good about it,” said Brian Argo, CMC’s chief financial officer. “County staff has been actively involved with us throughout the process negotiating what that development agreement looks like.”
The proposed 50-bed hospital, which has already received approval from state health officials, needs a rezoning to help clear the way for construction.
After pushback from residents of the nearby Farm subdivision and state wildlife officials, CMC agreed to move the $160.8 million hospital away from the neighborhood and implement some design changes. The revised plans will now go back before the county planning commission this month before reaching council in June, according to public records.
Under the proposed development agreement, which was obtained by myhorrynews.com, if the hospital can't be built at the agreed upon site, a change of location would have to be approved by county council.
“We’ve done some things in that development agreement that benefit folks at The Farm,” Argo said, adding that eventually CMC may develop medical office buildings between the main hospital and the neighborhood. “We’ve put some height restrictions on what those developments might look like so that they’re not towering buildings in the backyards of these folks’ homes. … It protects them from future growth on that parcel.”
County officials will be discussing the proposed development agreement Tuesday night at a town hall meeting at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Under the proposed agreement, the four ridges of uplands on the 353-acre tract would be divided between the county and CMC. In exchange for rezoning the property, the county would receive the two ridges and wetlands closest to the county's 3,700-acre tract of preserve land. CMC would have the two ridges closest to The Farm to develop.
But that development would face limitations. The height of any buildings in the CMC space adjacent to The Farm would be limited to 80 feet. Argo also cautioned that any construction other than the main hospital would be years if not decades down the road.
“We were just trying to be transparent with the county on what we might do there one day,” he said. “We have not immediate plans [for that part of the property].”
Neighbors have objected to the hospital — they say the noise, lighting and additional traffic would hurt their quality of life — and the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has also asked the county not to rezone the land.
DNR maintains the controlled burning that is done on the thousands of acres of nearby public property is incompatible with a hospital.
The site is across the street from the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve and adjacent to the 3,700 acres that Horry County purchased in 2018 for conservation.
County officials are worried about DNR’s concerns because they are trying to establish a wetlands mitigation bank on their adjacent property and DNR plays a role in that process.
The bank would allow the county to earn credits from restoring wetlands, and they would use those credits when building infrastructure projects. If the county can’t get the bank approved because of DNR’s objections to the hospital, county officials said their nearly $600 million road-building program could be delayed and cost tens of millions more.
But CMC officials have been working with county leaders to address those concerns.
The proposed agreement also stipulates that CMC will not build a helipad at the Carolina Forest hospital (neighbors had been concerned about helicopter noise), and public records indicate that council members would not give final approval to the rezoning until the first mitigation credits are issued.
“We’ve ironed out pretty much everything that was a concern,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who has been negotiating with CMC, county staff and The Farm residents. “I feel like we’re in real good shape with it.”
As part of the agreement, CMC will turn over some of the property to the county. That land would be on the side of the property closest to the county’s planned mitigation bank.
David Jordan, the county's interim planning director, said a recent survey of the property indicates that the county's portion of the uplands would be about 50-60 acres. The county would also receive some of the wetlands.
Officials have not announced any specific plans for the property the county would receive as part of the deal. Jordan said the county could use the some of the land as a laydown yard, a site where vehicles, equipment and tools are stored. Eventually, the property could hold facilities that would support the conservation efforts in the area.
CMC's rezoning request is scheduled to go before the planning commission on May 27, records show. County council would vote on the development agreement on June 1 and a second vote would be scheduled for June 15. The third and final vote would not take place until the final set of mitigation credits is approved, according to public records.
