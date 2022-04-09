Horry County Government workers would receive raises and separate one-time payments under the budget proposed this week.
Feeling the strain of the Great Resignation and inflation, county officials said they need to improve compensation to retain and attract employees. Nearly 3,000 people work for the county.
“Over the last year or two years, it’s been one of the most stressful and challenging environments that we’ve had to deliver the services that are required of our organization,” Horry County Assistant Administrator Barry Spivey said. “I want our employees to know that they have made a difference and they do make a difference every day. And we value that.”
Exactly how much the raises would be remains a question mark. The nearly $661 million spending plan presented to county council on Thursday includes 5% raises for all workers and additional $1,500 one-time payments to full-time employees (part-time workers would receive $750 payments). Those payments would be distributed quarterly. The additional compensation would make up more than $10 million of the county’s budget. However, county officials indicated that might change.
“We know that that may not be sufficient,” Spivey said, pointing out that local municipalities are also boosting pay.
Myrtle Beach is considering 7.5% raises for employees while Conway is looking at 7%, Spivey said. He said North Myrtle Beach officials have indicated that they plan to provide employees with merit-based raises of up to 4.5%, but he suspects that could increase because of inflation.
“We want to be fair with our employees,” Spivey said. “We want to do the best we can.”
County officials are feeling economic pressures in multiple areas. They are budgeting nearly $2 million more to account for the higher cost of gasoline and diesel fuel. Increases in health insurance rates are adding $2.5 million more to the budget, and inflationary prices on everything from medical supplies to vehicles are driving up expenses, even as the county sees higher revenues from the thousands of people building homes in the area.
“Government is not like a private business,” Spivey said. “If a private business has a cost increase in its raw materials, it essentially has the opportunity to pass that along. There’s obviously competitive pressures that impact that as well, but they have a lot more flexibility than we have as a government. When we set our millage rate for one year, that’s fixed. We can’t come back and change it.”
The post-COVID labor market has also presented major challenges.
“There’s a new buzzword that we are having to deal with,” Spivey said. “Now we are impacted by what is being called the Great Resignation. … People have taken a little different stock of their situations and are making value decisions that they feel are appropriate for them. It’s opened up the opportunity that many people can work in a virtual environment. That’s not quite as conducive from a government perspective in that regard as we try to recruit and retain our employees. … We are a people- and a service-related organization, and we can only deliver our service through our people. And that is a big issue for us to have to face this year."
County officials have not proposed any tax or fee hikes this year, though the county does plan to pull about $2 million from reserves to cover the one-time worker payments.
But it’s unclear what changes will be made to the budget, which requires two more votes before it is finalized. During Thursday’s retreat, some Horry County Council members raised concerns about the way the proposed raises would be distributed, noting that an across-the-board percentage hike would provide more money to the highest earners.
County staff stressed that they had to be careful because allowing lower-paid employees to make more could create situations where less experienced workers’ salaries began to approach those of their veteran peers.
But the proposal still rankled some council members.
“So it’s fair for somebody to get $5,000 if they are making $100,000 versus somebody only getting $1,500 for making $30,000?” asked councilman Gary Loftus. “That’s fair?”
“We would suggest it would be,” Spivey said.
“Ask the $30,000 employee,” Loftus replied.
Councilman Al Allen agreed.
“It costs that person earning $30,000 the same amount at the gas pump that it costs that person earning above $100,000,” he said. “But I’m not throwing off on them. If we’re going to keep up our employee sustainability, I really think we’ve got to look hard at how we do this.”
Spivey said the one-time payments were designed to help with the burdens of inflation.
“We would like to do more,” he said. “But this is what we have the availability to do and the resources that we see in our budget.”
Councilman Orton Bellamy suggested the council take a look at tiered raises that would provide higher percentages to lower-paid workers. Councilman Cam Crawford mentioned considering a compensation system based on rank for public safety workers.
Spivey pointed out that compensation for county workers — and public safety staff in particular — gradually improved over the last decade. For example, starting pay for police officers increased by 54% while that percentage was nearly 49% for firefighters. But while Horry County’s compensation for these positions is comparable to other large counties in the state, it still trails the municipalities closer to home.
Myrtle Beach’s starting salary for police officers is more than $2,500 above the county’s while North Myrtle Beach's is nearly $2,000 higher — and that’s not factoring in any raises. Most of the county's employees — nearly 53% — are public safety workers.
“If you look at where we’re at, we know we’re short,” Spivey said.
If the county doesn’t improve its compensation, Allen worries higher housing costs will force workers to live outside of Horry.
“We really need to take a hard look at what we can do to help those employees so that they can afford to continue to live in the county that they work for,” he said.
