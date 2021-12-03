Less than two months after Horry County began collecting impact fees on new construction, county leaders want to raise the rates.
Council members on Thursday said they will consider adding impact fees next year to support road building. The fees would likely raise the cost of a new home by more than $3,000, but they could collectively generate tens of millions for transportation infrastructure.
“Council, as a rule now, is probably recognizing that this growth is going to have to step up and pay for it,” Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said, noting that more than 72% of the county’s voters supported impact fees in a 2018 referendum.
Impact fees are one-time levies on new construction. Although discussed by county officials for decades, the council finally approved them in July, though not before reducing the rate from nearly $5,000 per new home to $1,236.
At that time, most council members said they wanted to approve lower impact fees for a few specific services rather than the maximum fees allowed. The fledgling program needed to get established, they said, but they indicated that things could eventually change.
Apparently the time for change is now.
“What I was trying to do was just take baby steps,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said. “Get us in gear and get us rolling and see how we’re going to do with it and all that. And then start adding to it and make it grow.”
The county started collecting impact fees on Oct. 11.
Similar to an ala carte menu, impact fees are charged separately for each specific service provided. So when the county leaders reduced the fees over the summer, they didn’t just arbitrarily slash the overall rate. They agreed to charge the fees for public safety, waste management and recreation projects. They opted not to charge impact fees for roads, stormwater infrastructure and EMS service. By not charging specific fees, that reduced the cumulative cost. The elimination of the transportation fees accounted for the largest share of that savings.
But at a Thursday budget retreat, council members said their position had shifted and they will look at building the transportation impact fees into the upcoming budget, which would take effect July 1. They also agreed to update their impact fee study in preparation for the potential hike.
“That’s the consensus,” Vaught said. “Everybody’s agreeing on that.”
If the county adopted the transportation rates they considered over the summer, that would mean the cost of a new home would increase by $3,113. Other types of construction would also be affected. For example, the price of new retail space would increase by $5,034 per 1,000 square feet.
Over the next 10 years, the transportation levies could bring in $133 million, according to the county’s projections.
So why add these fees now?
Roads are a major concern for the county as it grapples with explosive growth. The latest U.S. Census data shows that the county’s population swelled by more than 30% since 2010, and the county’s projections indicate its population (just over 350,000) will reach nearly half a million people by the end of the decade.
That surge has strained local infrastructure, prompting residents in such corridors as S.C. 90 and S.C. 905 to demand road improvements.
Council members said the impact fees could help pay for some of the needed projects.
“It’s big,” Vaught said. “It’s a large amount of money for one thing. And look at where we’re having all the problems right now as far as funding is concerned … all of our secondary roads.”
Another concern for county officials is the future of their road maintenance program. The county charges a $50 fee on each vehicle registered in Horry. Those collections, which generated $17.7 million in the last fiscal year, pay for paving and resurfacing roads, and a portion goes to Coast RTA, the local bus service.
But that fee is in jeopardy now after an S.C. Supreme Court decision earlier this year. In that case, the court ruled that Greenville County's similar fees were unlawful.
Last month, a class action lawsuit was filed against Horry County over its road maintenance fee.
After the legal questions surrounding the road maintenance fee emerged, county officials set up a separate bank account for those funds. That money is being held there until the matter is resolved. On Thursday, the council voted to spend $60,000 on a lobbying efforts to persuade state legislators to amend state law and clear up any confusion over the road maintenance fee.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with that,” Worley said. “I hope we don’t but if we lose this road fee, we’ve got to have a funding source. Not just for major projects like 90, but general repaving.”
One problem for the county is that an impact fee could not replace the road maintenance fee. The county is legally required to use impact fee dollars to pay for new projects that address growth issues.
For example, they could widen a road with impact fee money but not resurface it.
State law also severely limits impact fee usage in other ways. Impact fees could help pay to construct a fire station or police headquarters, but they could not be spent on the salaries of firefighters or officers. That’s because the levies are collected just once, while those salaries must be paid every year.
Despite these restrictions, county officials still see a benefit in having an impact fee revenue stream. With the fees they are already collecting, county officials plan to spend more than $3 million on a host of projects, including beach accesses, a police station, an animal shelter, the emergency operations center and waste management facilities.
In October, the first month the fees were collected, the county brought in more than $305,000.
Along with transportation impact fees, council members have also discussed adding stormwater impact fees as well, though that proposal hasn’t generated as much support, particularly after the county increased the rate that homeowners pay for stormwater service by $45 over the summer.
News of the county’s interest in raising impact fee rates surprised Jason Repak, president of the Horry Georgetown Homebuilders Association. He worries about the impact of those levies on home affordability.
“Every day, homes in Horry County and across the country get more expensive,” he said. “And it’s becoming tougher and tougher for local families to afford local homes. The county continuing to raise fees only serves to further hinder that.”
Repak said new impact fees would have a minimal impact on the building industry, which would pass the charges on to homebuyers.
“Their policy decisions have real-world effects on people,” he said. “When they are up on county council or they’re up on the dais, it’s easy to communicate it as a fee that the builder pays. Well, the builder may pay it up front, but the builder doesn’t pay it and not pass it through. … By the time it’s all said and done, when you tack on the risk and the capital used to pay the fees, you’re starting to talk about a fee that, if it’s not an additional $3,000, it’s an additional $4,000 or more. And you’re really starting to hit the pocketbooks of homebuyers.”
