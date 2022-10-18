State election officials’ explanation for the error that resulted in nearly 1,400 Democratic ballots being mailed to Republican voters in June doesn’t answer all of Horry County Council’s questions about the debacle.
Council members received a letter from the State Election Commission last week about the ballot problems, but some council members want the matter investigated further.
“I don’t think it answered the questions that we’ve asked,” Horry County Councilman Al Allen said. “It did not name an employee or supervisor there at the place that should have been overseeing that. They claimed it was a computer error drop and it was very rare, but why only Horry County? Why at one time and why didn’t they catch it sooner? Somebody was undoubtedly asleep at the wheel.”
The error happened during the runoff election for the June Republican Primary.
The primary featured four candidates for council chairman: Johnny Gardner, a Conway-based attorney, Mark Lazarus, a longtime Myrtle Beach area businessman, District 8 Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught and Little River activist Katrina Morrison.
In the June 14 primary, Lazarus led all candidates, taking 38% of the vote. Gardner finished second with 25% while Vaught came in third with 22%. Morrison received about 14% of the vote.
A runoff was needed between Lazarus and Gardner because neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
Then came the absentee ballot woes. Election officials have blamed a glitch at a West Columbia printing company for causing the Democratic ballots to be mailed to Republican voters.
After the mistake was discovered, the affected voters were sent a new GOP ballot and a letter telling them to return the completed absentee ballot to the elections office in Conway before 7 p.m. on June 28 or vote at their polling place on Election Day.
On June 28, Lazarus lost to Gardner in the runoff by 260 votes. Lazarus cited the ballot problems in a protest he filed after the runoff. However, Lazarus ultimately dropped his pursuit of a new election and the results stood.
Yet the error has continued to generate discussion among county officials.
In August, Horry County Republican Party leaders passed a resolution asking for a “forensic investigation” of the runoff. That led to the Sept. 6 resolution being approved by county council. The resolution asked that the state legislature, the State Election Commission and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigate the ballot debacle.
The council asked specific questions about the ballot error. They wanted to know why Horry County was the only county with incorrectly mailed absentee ballots, who at the printing company – Sun Solutions of West Columbia — was responsible for printing and mailing the incorrect ballots, and how was Sun Solutions approved by the election commission to do this work.
The election commission received the message on Sept. 16 and responded with its own letter dated Oct. 7, according to a copy of the commission’s response obtained by MyHorryNews.com.
The commission noted that Sun Solutions is one of three vendors approved to print absentee ballots in the state.
Before August 2020, just one vendor offered absentee mailing services in South Carolina (Seachange) and just a few counties contracted with that company, according to the commission’s letter.
That changed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a surge in absentee voting by mail, the State Election Commission and county election boards grew concerned about whether one firm could handle the increased volume. They wanted more options.
That led to the commission seeking additional vendors. They ultimately approved two: Sun Solutions and Taylor Print Solutions.
“Both underwent testing with the voter system vendor to ensure they could produce quality ballots that could be read by voting system scanners with no issues,” the commission’s letter to the county stated.
County officials have asked whether anyone at Sun Solutions has relationships with individuals or organizations in Horry County, and the election commission said it’s not aware of any, though it’s possible the business has customers in Horry.
A Sun Solutions representative could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
In its letter to the county, the commission noted that the Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections supplied Sun Solutions with an electronic data file containing the information about voters who had requested absentee ballots for the June primary runoff. Sun Solutions was responsible for printing and mailing the ballots to those voters.
The commission said the county provided Sun Solutions with the correct information, but the error occurred while Horry County’s data — and not that of any other county — was being processed.
“According to Sun Solutions, the error was caused by a network drop,” the letter noted, calling the company’s description of the problem “an extremely rare but unfortunate occurrence.”
The commission stated that Sun Solutions has since added safeguards for identifying problems during network drops. The commission called the error "unacceptable" and said it "slightly delayed" the receipt of some ballots.
The election commission was the only agency that responded to the council’s request, council members said, although they voted to ask the legislature and SLED to investigate the matter.
A SLED spokeswoman on Friday confirmed that the agency had not received a request for an investigation.
That surprised Allen.
“I don’t know why they have not received one,” he said. “But I plan on following up and asking why. … Somebody’s going to have to answer that question for me.”
When asked whether the county had sent letters to the other entities mentioned in the resolution, county spokesman Thomas Bell said late Tuesday that the county made requests to those groups and he didn't know why SLED had not received one.
Council chairman Johnny Gardner said he plans to discuss the issue further with the full council. The item wasn't on the council's published agenda for Tuesday, though some leaders had discussed adding the topic. However, no one did and Gardner said he plans to place the item on the agenda of the next council meeting.
“That might be something that we need to follow up on,” Gardner said. “[Council could say] ‘SLED, if y’all didn’t get this, we want you to get it.’ Or maybe the election commission has done everything they’re supposed to do. Council needs to air out all of that.”
Although he’s seen no evidence of intentional tampering with the election, Allen said the reason for the council’s request was to rule out wrongdoing.
“That’s the whole purpose of us asking for this investigation,” he said, “to clarify that.”
Lazarus, the council chair candidate who lost the runoff, said in a statement Tuesday that he also wants answers.
“To be clear, network drops happen all the time,” he said. “So why was there no protocol in place, zero quality control to ensure this common occurrence did not affect the outcome of an election that was most likely determined by the very absentee ballots that were spoiled by the vendor?
“I am disappointed in the state election commission’s refusal to ensure this election be conducted in a fair and competent manner, or to offer any remedy to legitimize this election that was tainted by a failed absentee ballot outcome.”
Lazarus questioned how this process could be acceptable.
“Without any proof whatsoever, the election commission claims the correct ballots were only slightly delayed,” he said. “And yet, I’ve had several reports from voters who did not get their ballots until after election day. Horry County’s election official has also confirmed that hundreds of absentee ballots were not received until after the Tuesday deadline and therefore were never counted. …
“How can the state assure citizens of the security of the absentee ballot system when there is no accountability or corrections for such errors before an election outcome is determined? … Telling voters their votes didn’t count because the system failed should never be the solution.”
