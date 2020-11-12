The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center received a Veterans Day gift Wednesday.
The Little River Rotary Club presented a check for $2,100 to the organization at the nonprofit's Little River office. Center director Ron Wilson said the money is vital.
"I have three different projects that are top priority at the moment," he said. "We have to finish remodeling the home that we have here. We have to fix the ditch out front and take care of one of our sheds in the back."
Along with those projects, Wilson and his staff continue to care for the veterans who come through their doors.
The center's mission is to help veterans — either directly or by guiding them to other organizations and agencies that can provide the services they need. The center assists more than 750 veterans each year.
For veterans who are homeless and who meet the entry requirements, there is the Hutton House, a four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home. It provides temporary shelter for homeless veterans. Since 2014, the center has assisted 55 veterans at the Hutton House.
Despite being shut down for nearly four months because of COVID-19, the center has distributed nearly $20,000 to help veterans in the area this year.
When veterans come to the center looking for help with their bills, Wilson said the organization typically has a $500 cap for assistance, but that is negotiable.
The nonprofit has a volunteer staff and nearly all of the donations the center receives go to its programs, according to the group's website. The rest helps cover the cost of utilities.
"I have a special place in my heart for veterans and we have a lot of homeless veterans in Horry County," Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said. "This place is a phenomenal concept when we can take a homeless veteran who is willing to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and do better at life."
In 2017, the center acquired a 40-foot shipping container that had been converted into a “mini house.” This container, now known as the Rotary House because of donations from the Little River Rotary Club, is used in conjunction with the Hutton House to help veterans get back into society. Veterans typical stay in the Rotary House for six months.
While the organization did receive a key contribution from the Little River Rotary Club this week, many who visited the center Wednesday afternoon also donated.
The money from the Little River Rotary Club was donated in conjunction with fundraising efforts from Rioz Steakhouse. A total of $8,400 was donated to four different charities and nonprofits Wednesday. The center, Sea Haven, Little River Rotary Club and Teen Angels each received a check for $2,100. The Little River Rotary Club also presented a check to Rolling Thunder for $5,000.
State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Little River, attended the event. He said being at the center on Veterans Day was "being at the right place on the right day."
"Horry County has more veterans than any other county in South Carolina," Hembree said. "Part of that is because we appreciate them. We love you guys. We appreciate your service."
Hembree said that on a day like Veterans Day, it's important to show support for those who serve and those that look out for those who served.
"This is one of the most giving, kind communities in America, I believe," Hembree said. "I haven't been everywhere like Johnny Cash, but I have been to a lot of places. And I will put our community against anyone because we genuinely look out for the other guy."
For more information about how to help the center or to receive help, visit veteranswelcomehomeandresourcecenter.org or call 843-427-4568.
