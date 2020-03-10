Horry County stands one vote from becoming a "Second Amendment sanctuary."
County council voted 10-1 Tuesday night in favor of an ordinance that states the county will oppose any state or federal law that council members believe violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The ordinance has received two favorable votes and a third is needed for it to become law.
“We’re not saying as a council that we are opening up Horry County for a total free for all,” said councilman Al Allen, who proposed the ordinance. “There are a lot of responsible gun owners in this county right now. … This does not allow anybody to commit a crime.”
The vote came after the county attorney told the council the ordinance would violate the state constitution.
"Counties may not enact local laws that conflict with state law," county attorney Arrigo Carotti said. "That's constitutional. … For us to enact an ordinance saying that we will not enforce or abide by state law is in violation of the South Carolina constitution."
But council chairman Johnny Gardner, who is also an attorney, disagreed with that assessment.
"The federal constitution gives all the citizens certain rights," he said. "The states can increase those rights. They just can't lower them. They can't reduce them. … There's nothing wrong with Horry County giving you an additional right that South Carolina doesn't."
Councilman Harold Worley was the lone councilman to oppose the ordinance.
The proposal is similar to other policies that have been presented to cities and counties across the country following the gun regulations recommended by the now Democratic-controlled Virginia legislature.
Every member of Horry County Council is a Republican.
The term “sanctuary” is the same the language some cities used when they objected to federal immigration policies and declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”
Now gun rights advocates have co-opted the term. Essentially, Horry County's proposed ordinance states that the county will not enforce gun laws that local officials believe are unconstitutional.
The council's vote followed a public hearing where proponents and opponents shared their views.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.