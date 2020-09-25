Patti and Nick Brush started the Every Life Matters support group to help other folks through the kind of trauma their family’s lived with for three years.
As survivors of their son’s suicide, they know all too well the emotional, spiritual and even physical toll such an event can take on a family.
But the twice-monthly support group meetings quickly became a safe place for anyone struggling with other issues as well.
“Some people have a hard time reaching out to family members or friends and we want to be there for those people too,” Patti Brush says.
Whether it’s depression, divorce, COVID-related issues such as financial problems or separation anxiety, the Brushes are providing an environment where folks can comfortably not just talk about these things, but get some help too. The couple’s son, Matthew Galatilis, died as a result of suicide three days before his 26th birthday three years ago.
Their faith in God and the support of their church family continues to help the couple through the tragedy that Matthew’s mother says “never ends, never goes away.”
Guest speakers including counselors and health professionals will be available at specific meetings to provide resources and practical help for people dealing with the issues plaguing them.
Meetings are the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Christian Church. It’s fine to just show up, but if possible, an email to mspatti1964@gmail-.com will give the Brushes a heads up so they can look for newcomers.
“This is a group for anyone who has contemplated suicide, has survived the loss of someone who died that way…it’s for people who are depressed, stressed out spiritually…it’s for anyone and everyone who needs to talk,” Brush said.
Guests are invited to ask questions, share their stories and voice their concerns about whatever difficulty they’re experiencing.
As a result, they may be referred to another group or a counselor, and would be welcome to continue participating at Every Life Matters as well.
“As a Mom, I can tell you the pain is always there and never goes away,” Brush says.
“My soul was crushed and a piece of my heart is missing. Waves of grief shoot out from nowhere.
“But,” she adds, “God has always been there for us. People are ready to blame God when something bad happens, but it’s our faith in God that’s gotten us through this.”
Before COVID-19, there were about 15 regulars at the group. Now there are about 10 faithful.
“We want to educate people about suicide and teach them what the signs are that someone may be thinking about it,” Brush said.
For immediate help, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text GO to 741741 to reach a trained crisis counselor 24/7 at no charge.
