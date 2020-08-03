Emergency crews’ response to storm-related calls could be slower Monday night because of COVID-19.

Horry County officials cautioned the public about this during a news conference Monday afternoon at the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building in Conway.

“Here we are with a hurricane upon us in the midst of COVID,” said Randy Webster, the county’s assistant administrator over public safety. “It’s one of the things we have been dreading most this year, but we’ve made the adjustments we need to make.”

Tropical Storm Isaias could reach hurricane strength by the time it sweeps through the Grand Strand Monday night. Regardless of whether it hits the Category 1 threshold (sustained winds of 74 mph), Webster said the impacts on the area would be the same.

“What we’re hoping for is it remains to the east track and we continue to not experience any of the severe wind that could be associated with this,” he said. “That has yet to be played out and we’ll see how it goes.”

County officials do see the potential for severe coastal flooding. If the storm arrives at high tide, that could lead to three to five feet of storm surge along the beachfront.

“Areas of Cherry Grove and Garden City will most likely experience serious coastal flooding overnight tonight,” Webster said. “Also, we’ll have tornadoes along with the wind and heavy rain throughout the event. So being at night just adds that much more anxiety to the whole thing.”

Webster encouraged people to remain patient, as it may take utilities more time to restore power or answer emergency calls.

“That could take a little bit longer,” he said. “All the events that typically we respond to real quickly and handle could be slow this time because of COVID. [There are] fewer folks here to help out.”

The county plans to open the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 5 p.m., but officials are limiting the number of people allowed there. By Monday afternoon, the building already had plastic dividers placed on desks, and each space was designated for a specific department with a marked green or red vest draped over the back of every chair.

County leaders also cautioned that public safety staff will see a slower response during periods of high winds (40 mph sustained) when getting to a call could be dangerous.

Although there is no curfew in place, county leaders are encouraging people to stay home.

“There’s still time to prepare,” said Tom Fox, chief deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. “Go ahead and get all your loose ends tied up. Make sure you have plenty of water and food for the night. Make sure you charge your cell phones before you go to bed tonight so that you can monitor [the storm] throughout the night.”

Gov. Henry McMaster did not issue evacuations for any parts of the county, and that means there are no hurricane shelters open.

Webster said residents in low-lying areas who are concerned about flooding should find a friend’s house or another place to spend the night.

He did stress that this storm would not be like some of the others in recent years that have disrupted lives for days or weeks.

“This is not going to be a days-long event,” he said. “This is going to be an hours-long event. It will start up this evening and will progressively get worse throughout the night, and then hopefully by daybreak the system itself is well north of us."