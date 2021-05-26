Horry County Council’s infrastructure wish list includes more than $300 million in projects, including a federal flood mitigation study.
Next month, county officials plan to submit a list of projects to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, whose office sent a letter to the county on May 13 explaining how the county could propose projects that would potentially be a good fit for federal earmark dollars. Graham set a June 4 deadline for all requests for this type of funding.
“We would like not to miss the opportunity to share some priorities with anyone that’s asking for the opportunity to give us money,” said assistant county administrator Barry Spivey, who noted that federal officials are most interested in projects that can be “shovel ready.” “They’re looking for things that can make an immediate impact, potentially with these monies going out the door.”
County staff had asked council members to submit a list of infrastructure projects that could be considered for these dollars. Spivey briefed county council’s administration committee on the potential projects Tuesday and the full council is expected to finalize the list at next week’s regular meeting.
Here’s a snapshot of the proposed projects:
• At the top of the list is a $3 million hydrology study of the Waccamaw and Pee Dee river systems. Conducted with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, this three-year research program would identify large-scale infrastructure projects that would mitigate future flood risk. This research could also look at the feasibility of carving a canal to divert floodwater to the ocean.
• The county is also seeking $75 million to construct an interchange at the intersection of S.C. 31 and Augusta Plantation Drive. County officials have already purchased land for the interchange, which would link Revolutionary War Way, Augusta Plantation and S.C. 31. Officials said the project would provide a relief valve for traffic on Carolina Forest Boulevard and reduce traffic on U.S. 501. A conceptual plan is already prepared. This funding would pay for the cost of the final design, permitting and construction.
• The northern extension of S.C. 31 is funded in RIDE III, the county’s road-building program that’s paid for with a 1% sales tax. The proposed road would run from the intersection of S.C. 31 and S.C. 9 into North Carolina. When completed, the highway would provide a perimeter road around the Grand Strand and could possibly connect with I-74 in North Carolina. But that project is expected to be $60 million over budget. County officials hope to use federal funds to cover the difference.
• County officials are seeking $15 million to pay for right-of-way acquisition for I-73, the proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95. If this request is funded, county officials said the money would pay for buying the land needed for the Horry County portion of the road.
• The item with the biggest price tag on the county’s proposed list is the Southern Evacuation Lifeline (SELL), a road and bridge project that would connect the South Strand (U.S. 17 Bypass) with western Horry County. The county is seeking $150 million that would be used for purchasing additional right-of-way for the road. The RIDE III program included $25 million for environmental studies for this project.
“These projects were selected because we already either spent money or have money allocated ready to be spent on them,” county administrator Steve Gosnell said.
During Tuesday’s committee meeting, councilman Johnny Vaught questioned the wisdom of seeking funding for SELL when no permits have been issued for the project. He noted that environmental groups may file legal challenges over the road the way they did with the extension of International Drive.
“I just don’t want to see us with a whole bunch of right of way bought out there that we can’t use,” Vaught said. “We know what the bear people are going to do with that whole project. It’s going to be a battle.”
Gosnell said the environmental studies funded in RIDE III will establish the alignment of the road.
“If they’re going to sue us, we’re going to have to face that anyway,” he said.
The next council meeting is set for June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.