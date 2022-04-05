Horry County Government wants to sell more than 20 acres of the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) to a company that plans to build a data center for a new subsea cable connection in Myrtle Beach, according to public records.
County council on Tuesday is scheduled to take the first of three votes needed to sell the land at ITAP, which is adjacent to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The price tag for the property is nearly $3 million. The name of the company buying the land has been redacted from county records because the sale is not finalized, but county documents state that the property is being sold for a “multi-tenant data center and multi-cable subsea cable landing station.”
For months, county and state officials have been touting the possibility of two companies building landing stations in Horry County for subsea cable, the fiber optic backbone of the global internet. Their hope is that the infrastructure could attract tech companies to an area primarily known for tourism.
“This project would be the anchor of a lot of other projects that could quickly follow that would probably max out ITAP in a very short period of time,” said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus, whose district includes the industrial park. “That, I think, is the bonus. … A project like this fosters so many other companies.”
About the width of a garden hose, subsea cables are transported by boats that drop them onto the ocean floor, where they stay for decades. This largely invisible network sustains the internet by pulsing data through the cables’ fibers.
At least two companies want to build landing stations here for subsea cable, the fiber optic backbone of the global internet. This possibility has raised hopes that the infrastructure could generate a wave of new industry in a community known more for tourism than tech.
In recent years, tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have invested in new cables as the content providers seek to meet the public’s growing demand for data.
The two companies eyeing Myrtle Beach have not been identified and officials have been reluctant to reveal many details about them because no incentives agreements have been reached.
The project also hinges on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowing the sale of the property. The land’s FAA obligations require that the proceeds from the sale go toward airport operations.
If county council supports the land deal, that information would be included in a package sent to the FAA, said Sandy Davis, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC), the county’s industry recruitment agency.
Davis declined to provide any details about the buyer, but she did say the project would be significant for ITAP because it would be the first technology firm on the site. The 460-acre park was designed specifically to accommodate the technology industry.
“This would finally be a good start for ITAP,” she said.
News about subsea cable connections in Myrtle Beach has been emerging in recent years.
In November, the search engine power Google announced that it was considering Myrtle Beach as the landing station for its Firmina subsea cable, which will extend from the East Coast to Argentina.
And the Florida-based subsea cable developer Confluence Networks has also focused on making Myrtle Beach a cable landing site.
Formed in 2019, Confluence is unique in that it is focused not on connecting continents but on linking East Coast landing sites in Virginia Beach, New York, Miami, Jacksonville and Myrtle Beach, where a company news release said it would be “opening a new strategic node.”
County officials said they have not discussed offering incentives directly to Google or Confluence. The companies in talks with local officials would build facilities to manage the landing sites and a data center. And while these companies may not hire many employees (fewer than 50 workers are proposed for these projects), state and local leaders hope the the landing sites' presence could serve as a magnet for other tech-related businesses.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.