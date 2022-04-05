Horry County Government wants to sell more than 20 acres of the International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP) to a company that plans to build a data center for a new subsea cable connection in Myrtle Beach, according to public records.

County council on Tuesday is scheduled to take the first of three votes needed to sell the land at ITAP, which is adjacent to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The price tag for the property is nearly $3 million. The name of the company buying the land has been redacted from county records because the sale is not finalized, but county documents state that the property is being sold for a “multi-tenant data center and multi-cable subsea cable landing station.”

For months, county and state officials have been touting the possibility of two companies building landing stations in Horry County for subsea cable, the fiber optic backbone of the global internet. Their hope is that the infrastructure could attract tech companies to an area primarily known for tourism.

“This project would be the anchor of a lot of other projects that could quickly follow that would probably max out ITAP in a very short period of time,” said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus, whose district includes the industrial park. “That, I think, is the bonus. … A project like this fosters so many other companies.”

About the width of a garden hose, subsea cables are transported by boats that drop them onto the ocean floor, where they stay for decades. This largely invisible network sustains the internet by pulsing data through the cables’ fibers.

Why tech companies, including Google, want to bring subsea cable to the Myrtle Beach area At least two companies want to build landing stations here for subsea cable, the fiber optic backbone of the global internet. This possibility has raised hopes that the infrastructure could generate a wave of new industry in a community known more for tourism than tech.

In recent years, tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have invested in new cables as the content providers seek to meet the public’s growing demand for data.

The two companies eyeing Myrtle Beach have not been identified and officials have been reluctant to reveal many details about them because no incentives agreements have been reached.