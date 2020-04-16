Horry County did not lead the state in unemployment claims last week, but the county still saw the second-highest number of claims filed, according to data released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
After posting the highest number of claims for three straight weeks, the county’s 7,930 claims for the week ending April 11 fell behind Greenville County, which saw 10,378. The number is still a staggering increase from the first week of March, when just 99 people filed claims for unemployment benefits in Horry County. The next week, 112 did. Then the total jumped to 5,258 — the most of any county in South Carolina. That amount nearly doubled the following week. Last week, 10,098 Horry County residents applied for benefits.
With government bans on short-term rentals and eat-in dining — along with the forced closure of many “non-essential” businesses and a stay-at-home order issued last week — thousands of people have found themselves out of work.
Statewide, 87,686 people filed for unemployment last week, according to SCDEW. That's an increase of about 3% from the previous week. State officials have processed 268,614 claims over the past four weeks.
For more details on unemployment benefits or the filing process, visit visit the COVID-19 Resource Hub or dew.sc.gov.
