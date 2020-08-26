So apart from a buyout program, what else does Horry County want to do with the $30 million it is seeking from the state?
Here’s a look at some of those proposals:
Buck Creek benching: $3.75 million
The goal of this project is to reduce the flooding in Loris and Longs homes adjacent to Buck Creek. The money would pay for the land and easements as well as the construction, which would involve widening the channel and lowering the bank. The county would also plan to install rock check dams to slow the flow of the water.
Big Bull Landing Road improvements: $715,000
Raising Big Bull Landing Road to the same grade as the adjacent high point is one purpose of this work. County officials believe they could make flooding less likely by creating a dam on the drainage system. “The existing culvert under Big Bull Landing would remain and be extended in each direction to allow for the additional width of the fill slopes,” county records state. “During a flooding event, the culvert would be blocked to prevent water from the Pee Dee River to move up along this drainage feature. Since it takes approximately two or three weeks of time for the floodwaters to impact the area, there is ample time to perform this activity prior to floodwaters reaching this location.” County staff plan to place large stormwater pumps at the crossing to handle the stormwater runoff flows that would normally wash under Big Bull Landing Road.
Cowford Swamp: $1.3 million
This funding would cover the cost of both the study and construction portions of this project. The study would look at the impact of carving a channel system that would connect these wetlands with the Waccamaw River. “The first segment flowing from west to east is proposed as a channel,” county records state. “From the end of that section and continuing east, a length of culvert would be placed to and across Bucksport Road. East of Bucksport Road, a channel would be constructed from Bucksport Road to an elevation that would maintain positive flow to the Waccamaw River.”
University Forest: $365,000
This work would involve replacing storm drainage pipes, improving roadside ditches and installing catch basins. “An additional outfall will be constructed to also help alleviate the flows coming into the community,” according to county records.
Buck Creek watershed study: $500,000
This research would look at flows and elevations and the housing growth projected for this area, which runs from Liberty Church Road to the Waccamaw River below S.C. 905. “The intent of the study will be to determine if an increase in storage will be required for anticipated future development,” county records state. “The study will also identify opportunities for increased storage capacity which may include revising the bank structures to improve stability for larger rain events.”
Bucksport area plan: $198,000
This would involve the county working with Bucksport residents to discuss the future of their community and what they want to see in terms of growth and development. “Area Plans also allow citizens to frame their community’s future through a proactive planning process,” county records state. “A primary goal of the neighborhood plan would be to identify safe housing options within the community during the rebuilding process in order to support community cohesion and local economic investment.”
Neighborhood drainage study: $375,000
This study would look at the communities of Bucksport and Socastee, which have both seen repetitive damage from flooding. “The proposed study will analyze the drainage systems within these neighborhoods and develop mitigation mechanisms to improve flood conditions throughout the area,” county records state. This plan would help the county develop a multi-stage flood relief strategy: moving people away from unsafe areas, improving the ditch network and developing larger-scale retention systems.
