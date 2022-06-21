One of the hardest things to deal with after a major storm on the coast is a loss of power. That’s usually a result of power lines being knocked down by wind and tree limbs.
To remedy that situation in Garden City Beach, Horry County Government plans to put the utilities underground. This move is just part of a $46 million project to improve the infrastructure and appearance of the unincorporated area located between Surfside Beach and the Georgetown County line.
The Garden City Streetscape project was announced earlier this year and includes plans for road and drainage improvements, making sidewalks more pedestrian friendly, adding street lighting and landscaping enhancements as well as burying the utility lines.
The scope of the project runs along Waccamaw Drive from the Surfside Beach town limits at Melody Lane to the Georgetown County line, a distance of almost two miles and on Atlantic Avenue from the marsh to Waccamaw Drive at the Garden City Pier.
County officials want to hear from the people in the area about what they would like to see in the project to make Garden City Beach a more attractive and livable location.
A public workshop will be held Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Inlet Square Mall to get input about the Streetscape project.
If residents are unable to attend the Tuesday workshop, a virtual workshop will be held Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also a survey available to give input to the county.
County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the project's design work began this spring but the consultants want to wait to put finishing touches on the plans until after hearing from the public.
“It’s very important that folks who live and work in Garden City let us know what they would like to see,” Moore said. “They can attend either of the workshops, take the survey or email their ideas about the project to us.”
For more information about the project or to connect to the virtual workshop, visit gardencitystreetscape.com.
