Horry County’s ability to maintain roads and fund public transportation could be in jeopardy after a recent S.C. Supreme Court decision led to a class action lawsuit being filed against the county this month.
At issue is the county’s road maintenance fee, a $50 charge levied on all vehicles registered in Horry. The fee generated over $17.7 million in the last fiscal year, according to the Horry County Treasurer’s Office. Those collections pay for paving and resurfacing roads, and a portion of those collections goes to Coast RTA, the local bus service.
But two county residents, Robert LaMaire and Crystal Goings, sued the county and Horry County Council in federal court on Aug. 6, alleging in court records that a June 30 S.C. Supreme Court decision involving similar fees in Greenville County had declared these levies “unlawful.”
“Defendants were put on notice by the South Carolina Supreme Court,” the lawsuit states. “However, Defendants have not reimbursed Plaintiffs or Class Members; rather [they] have ignored the Court, continue to retain the unlawfully charged Road Fees, and continue to charge additional Road Fees.”
The case
The plaintiffs are asking the court to force the county to stop charging the fee and refund the money collected “in all fiscal years.” The county has imposed the road maintenance fee since the mid-1980s.
“Plaintiffs and the Class are entitled to a declaration that Defendants violated Plaintiffs’ and the Class’s right to substantive due process as guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the lawsuit states.
The plaintiffs are being represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. Their attorneys could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
County spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov declined to comment on the case, saying the county typically doesn’t discuss pending litigation.
Council members did talk about the lawsuit during closed-door meetings with the county attorney Tuesday. During the open session of the council’s infrastructure and regulation committee meeting, councilman Al Allen alluded to the road fee when the committee discussed accepting more roads into the county’s maintenance system.
“With the possibility of not having access to our road fund, that’s kind of concerning to me,” Allen said.
Horry County isn’t alone in its predicament. The court’s decision has blasted holes in county budgets across the state and another lawsuit has already been filed challenging fees in Richland County.
However, the outcome of each case might not be the same as the Greenville County result, said Tim Winslow, executive director of the S.C. Association of Counties.
“Every ordinance is different,” he said.
Court fights
In the Greenville County case, three state lawmakers challenged the county’s road maintenance fee and a fee that paid for public safety telecommunications upgrades. The plaintiffs asserted that the fees were invalid taxes and the court agreed.
In South Carolina, governments have limited options for raising revenues. They can levy property taxes and they can charge fees, which are also called uniform service charges. The difference is nuanced, but in general terms a tax is a mandatory collection based on the value of property, say a home or car, while a fee is generally payment for a specific service.
Historically, counties have justified their fees by citing two S.C. Supreme Court opinions, Brown v. County of Horry (1992) and Campbell v. City of Charleston (1997).
Under those cases, a fee would be considered a valid if A) the revenue derived from it benefitted the payers (even if the general public also benefitted), B) it’s used for a specific improvement, C) the revenues collected don’t exceed the cost of that improvement and D) the fee is uniformly charged to all the payers.
But in Burns v. Greenville County — the case decided in June — the decision highlighted an obscure section of a 1997 state law that defined a valid fee as one that “benefits the payer in some manner different from the members of the general public.”
Simply put, the court ruled that the Greenville County road fee wasn’t valid because the people paying it — those who registered their cars in Greenville County — didn’t get any benefit that drivers with cars registered elsewhere didn’t receive.
While Greenville County’s residents would use the local roads more than non-residents, the court’s decision focused on the type of benefit, not the extent of it. They all drive on the same roads.
“The fact the funds are allocated for road maintenance says nothing of any benefit peculiar to the payer of the fee,” the court’s decision states. “In fact, every driver on any road in Greenville County — whether their vehicles are registered in Greenville County, Spartanburg County, or in some other state — benefits from the fact the funds are ‘specifically allocated for road maintenance.’”
Justice John Kittredge noted that the court has seen an increasing number of challenges to user fees in recent years.
“Local governments, for obvious reasons, want to avoid calling a tax a tax,” he wrote. “I am hopeful that today's decision will deter the politically expedient penchant for imposing taxes disguised as ‘service or user fees.’ I believe today's decision sends a clear message that the courts will not uphold taxes masquerading as ‘service or user fees.’”
A new test
Despite the outcome in Greenville County, Winslow pointed out that other counties may be able to successfully defend their fees now that they know the court’s standard.
“The problem is the Supreme Court created a new test now called the Burns test,” Winslow said. “Well, clearly Greenville County didn’t know they had to defend their ordinance based upon a new test that hadn’t been created yet.”
Still, Winslow said, the association has been talking with state lawmakers about the need for a legislative fix. Clarifying the code could provide protection for the counties, yet there are no guarantees any legislation will pass.
“It’s certainly an easy fix,” Winslow said. “Because all they’d have to do is change ‘different’ to ‘either different or more’ in the statute. … Will the General Assembly have the stomach to do something like that? I don’t know.”
As a precaution, Horry County officials set up a separate bank account after the Greenville County court decision, county treasurer Angie Jones said. All the road fee money is being held there until the questions about the matter are resolved.
“It will not be dispersed to any entity, including the cities and Coast RTA,” Jones said.
If the General Assembly doesn’t address this issue and other counties’ fees fall in court, Winslow sees the alternative being deteriorating roads or higher property taxes. He stressed that counties aren’t trying to tap into some additional revenue stream; they want to continue funding a basic government service.
“We don’t want any more,” Winslow said. “But we sure would like to be able to maintain the roads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.