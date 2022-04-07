Horry County Council may blow up its fireworks ordinance.

Council members on Tuesday delayed a final vote on an ordinance that would allow county leaders to create fireworks-free zones in certain areas of the county. County officials have worked on the policy for months, but some leaders remain unsure the ordinance could withstand a legal challenge.

“There are some questions,” said councilman Danny Hardee, who requested that the ordinance be sent back to the council’s public safety committee for additional tweaking. “I don’t want to pass something and then we have to turn around and go back and redo it. … I want to get it right.”

Hardee expects the county will ask the S.C. Attorney General’s Office for a legal opinion on the matter.

Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, council members had not only prepared to give the ordinance final approval, they had already drawn two zones on the North Strand that they were planning to make fireworks free. One was in the Ocean Creek Drive area and the other was in the Arcadia Beach community.

Proponents of the ordinance insist the fireworks are so loud and frequent in some areas that they disturb pets and even military veterans suffering from PTSD. Although police have said the policy would be difficult to enforce, some county leaders want to at least have a tool to try to address the problem.

“We would like to see this resolved so we have something to lean on to try and deter a lot of this fireworks going on on the beaches,” said councilman Bill Howard, who proposed the ordinance. “That’s what we did. I just ask that this council recognize that these are your constituents that want this. It’s not me. It’s not this council. It’s the constituents that want this, and it’s very important that we move forward.”

Howard suggested the council pass the ordinance and amend it later if necessary, but other councilmen said they wanted to have their concerns addressed first.