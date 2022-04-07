Horry County Council may blow up its fireworks ordinance.
Council members on Tuesday delayed a final vote on an ordinance that would allow county leaders to create fireworks-free zones in certain areas of the county. County officials have worked on the policy for months, but some leaders remain unsure the ordinance could withstand a legal challenge.
“There are some questions,” said councilman Danny Hardee, who requested that the ordinance be sent back to the council’s public safety committee for additional tweaking. “I don’t want to pass something and then we have to turn around and go back and redo it. … I want to get it right.”
Hardee expects the county will ask the S.C. Attorney General’s Office for a legal opinion on the matter.
Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, council members had not only prepared to give the ordinance final approval, they had already drawn two zones on the North Strand that they were planning to make fireworks free. One was in the Ocean Creek Drive area and the other was in the Arcadia Beach community.
Proponents of the ordinance insist the fireworks are so loud and frequent in some areas that they disturb pets and even military veterans suffering from PTSD. Although police have said the policy would be difficult to enforce, some county leaders want to at least have a tool to try to address the problem.
“We would like to see this resolved so we have something to lean on to try and deter a lot of this fireworks going on on the beaches,” said councilman Bill Howard, who proposed the ordinance. “That’s what we did. I just ask that this council recognize that these are your constituents that want this. It’s not me. It’s not this council. It’s the constituents that want this, and it’s very important that we move forward.”
Howard suggested the council pass the ordinance and amend it later if necessary, but other councilmen said they wanted to have their concerns addressed first.
Under the proposed ordinance, council members who receive complaints about disruptive fireworks could go to the full council and request that a specific area be declared a fireworks-free zone. The council would then have the option of approving that zone, and anyone caught shooting fireworks in that area could face a $50 fee, which could escalate over time up to $200.
“I don’t think it should be up to an individual councilman’s opinion,” councilman Johnny Vaught said, adding that under the proposed ordinance the power would lie with the most vocal neighbors. “There needs to be a different procedure. … There needs to be some clearer-cut rules for determining how we go about making this happen. … We shouldn’t have one or two people in a neighborhood taking away people’s rights to shoot off firecrackers at night.”
Horry County leaders are preparing to pass an ordinance that if approved would clear the way for fireworks-free zones in the unincorporated areas.
Councilman Dennis DiSabato asked about the possibility of holding an advisory referendum in each district on fireworks bans, but county attorney Arrigo Carotti said he would have to do additional research on that suggestion.
“That still guides council as to what the will of the people would be,” DiSabato said of a referendum.
Councilman Harold Worley didn't object to the ordinance, but he said he would support creating a fireworks-free zone in his district if those wanting such an area presented him with a petition showing that a majority of the residents supported the prohibition.
“Until then, I will not be voting for it,” he said.
The council ultimately voted to send the ordinance back to the public safety committee for potential amendments.
However, Hardee emphasized that the council wasn’t abandoning the idea.
“He’s got the support of all the council, but I still think we need to fine tune a couple things,” he said, referring to Howard. “We’re not putting it off. We’re not trying to sweep it under the table.”
The issue was brought to the council’s attention by residents of the Shore Drive area, specifically the stretch of Horry County beach between the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. While it’s illegal to shoot fireworks on the municipal beaches, it’s perfectly fine to blast them in the unincorporated areas.
“This is more of a beach issue than it is a county issue,” Hardee said. “Certainly we do have some issues out in the county, but primarily it’s along the coast.”
Town council plans to remove the year-round prohibition of possessing and shooting fireworks in the town limits.
Last month, Surfside Beach leaders gave initial approval to an ordinance that would allow shooting fireworks every day, anywhere in town, with a few exceptions. Fireworks would not be allowed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. They would not be allowed within 500 feet of daycares, churches, filling stations, the town pier and public parks and recreation areas.
Although county council may seek advice from the state attorney general, that office has already weighed in on the issue. In a 2011 opinion, the AG's office said fireworks restrictions would be permissible as long violations were considered civil infractions with fees, not criminal charges with jail time and heavy fines.
The attorney general’s office noted that the distinction is important because of a pair of S.C. Supreme Court decisions in 2008. Those cases dealt with smoking bans in public places. The court upheld Greenville’s smoking policy but invalidated one in Sullivan’s Island. The difference was that Greenville issued a civil fine for violating the ordinance, while Sullivan’s Island imposed criminal penalties (up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine).
“The Court distinguished the two ordinances based on the manner in which one ordinance characterized violations, and based on the severity of the penalties each ordinance imposed for violations compared to that imposed by state law,” wrote Harrison Brant in the opinion for the AG’s office.
That opinion was written in response to a question about whether local governments could enact ordinances limiting the discharge of fireworks. The AG’s office concluded that a local ordinance prohibiting shooting fireworks in certain areas would not conflict with state law.
“We believe regulation of the discharge of fireworks is not inherently a state function, nor is it a matter which requires statewide uniformity,” Brant wrote. “Unlike public education, no constitutional provision requires the State to provide for matters pertaining to the regulation of fireworks. As previously discussed, we also believe regulation of the discharge of fireworks is a matter which, unlike the state highway system, does not require statewide uniformity. Local regulation of the discharge of fireworks is arguably more beneficial to the particular needs and desires of different localities which vary in size, population, demographics, and other aspects. One locality's need for peace and quiet is another locality's desire for amusement.”
