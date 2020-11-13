Former Horry County Republican Party Chairman Robert Rabon passed away Friday.
Rabon also served on the Horry County Higher Education Commission from 1986 to 1998, served as chair of the commission from 1990 to 1991 and served on the Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees from 1998 to 2009, according to the university.
He also served as the campaign chair for the penny sales tax for Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Coastal Carolina University and Horry County Schools, according to CCU.
District 106 State Senator Russell Fry called him a "great leader" and a "unifying force" in a Facebook post.
"There was never a time that people needed help that Robert wasn't there to help them," Fry wrote. "He had a servant's heart and a unique passion for helping people. Horry County will miss this man."
Rabon was a "true patriot," District 56 State Representative Tim McGinnis wrote on Facebook.
"He spent so much time over the past few months working hard running the Horry County Republican Party's efforts to secure local, state and federal seats," McGinnis said in the post. "He was a uniter and a fighter and he will be missed."
