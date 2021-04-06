When Milton Gore thinks about Horry County Council renaming the animal care center after his late brother Melton, his mind drifts to his family, specifically his brother’s 12-year-old son.
“That’s something that we will be able to remember forever,” Milton Gore said. “As his son London grows up and becomes a young man, London will be able to go there and say, ‘Hey, this building is named after my Dad.’”
Council members on Tuesday voted to rename the Industrial Park Road shelter in honor of Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 12. Melton Gore spent 23 years with the HCPD, most of them in the environmental services unit. That division handles calls ranging from animal welfare checks to litter complaints. Authorities say the 56-year-old officer was clearing debris from S.C. 22 when he was struck by another vehicle and died.
“This is a huge loss to our community,” said Horry County Councilman Harold Worley, who represents the northeastern part of the county where Melton Gore lived. “The entire Gore family has been my brothers from the time I was a child. We’re going to miss the old boy.”
Councilman Orton Bellamy said he knew Melton Gore from Gore’s elementary years. The family’s roots run through the Brooksville community and Bellamy has ties there.
“He carried on that legacy of public service,” Bellamy said.
During a brief presentation in council chambers, county officials told Gore’s family and friends that they would also seek to rename a new intersection in Brooksville after Gore.
HCPD Chief Joe Hill spoke about how officers across the state and the country had emailed his department to express their condolences. Hill presented the Gore family with a black, white and blue flag signed by the members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and a medal of honor from the nonprofit Concerns of Police Survivors.
Afterwards, Gore's relatives expressed gratitude for the gesture. They said the Brooksville community and many others are still grieving.
“He was everywhere all the time,” Tony Gore said. “He was always making you laugh and full of joy.”
Franklin McCray, a friend who first met Melvin Gore when Gore was in his teens, said the two men shared a love of cooking. McCray mentored him in the kitchen even though Gore often joked that it was the other way around.
“You’ve got friends and then you’ve got another friend … that you’ll never forget,” he said. “And that’s what he was to me. … Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him.”
Milton Gore also thinks about his brother.
“He was a true service guy,” he said. “And I’m not just saying that because he was my brother. … He reached out to everybody. He always was extending that olive branch to see who he could help.”
