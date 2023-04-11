Horry County beaches won’t be welcoming wind-driven shading devices this summer.
County officials on Tuesday outlined their concerns about products such as Shibumi Shade and Solbello, which provide canopies that flow with the ocean breeze. Specifically, authorities fear that allowing these devices would take up too much space on the county’s narrow beaches, obstructing the view of beach patrol officers as they travel in the emergency lane on the sand.
“We’re going to be driving trying to look at the water and look for people in distress and just keep an eye on everything,” said Lt. TJ Mueller, who works with the county’s beach patrol. “And we’re going to be the ones that can’t see.”
Last month, representatives from two shade device companies asked county officials to consider amending their ordinance to allow these lightweight items, which have become popular in coastal communities because they are portable and easily assembled. Proponents also tout the products as safer than beach umbrellas, which can blow away become dangerous projectiles. Last summer, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella.
“It’s just like a sheet on a clothesline,” said Dane Barnes, co-founder of North Carolina-based Shibumi Shade, who spoke to the county council’s public safety committee last month. “The air just passes right through. So where umbrellas and tailgate tents and other shades really try to fight the wind of the canopy and can blow away and tumble down the beach and become a hazard, wind-driven shading devices physically cannot.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with ASTM International to develop testing standards for beach umbrellas, while advocates say anchor systems are a necessary safety precaution. Meanwhile, Myrtle Beach is thinking about allowing Shibumi Shades.
After learning of the county’s decision Tuesday, Barnes pointed out that Shibumi shades are allowed on the overwhelming majority of U.S. beaches.
“We've only ever received positive responses from municipalities and public safety officials,” Barnes said in a prepared statement. “Shibumi was born in the Carolinas, and we're really proud to serve our customers here. We consistently hear from Grand Strand families and visitors about how much they love their Shibumi beach shade, and they believe it's a safer option for their families because they cannot blow away, do not block visibility, and can be moved in seconds. We're optimistic and hopeful that regulations may change in the future.”
While supporters maintain wind-driven shading devices do not limit visibility, the county’s public safety staff remain skeptical.
After Barnes and Solbello co-owner Danny Gillis spoke to county officials in March, the beach patrol staff said they researched each company's product.
During a brief presentation to the council’s public safety committee Tuesday, Mueller said police fear the wind-driven shades would become problematic.
“There’s not going to be just one,” he said. “There’s going to be 100 of them.”
Mueller pointed to Garden City Beach as an example of a potentially difficult situation. After being battered by hurricanes in recent years, the shoreline there has eroded, leaving a narrow beach in some spots.
“We’re going to even have a problem with just sheer real estate on our beach with just the average beachgoers — without other devices that are going to take up much more room than a tent or an umbrella will,” he said.
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recommendation last month to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run.
Although the county does allow beach umbrellas on its 14 miles of unincorporated coastline, the county's ordinance limits the size of the umbrellas to a maximum of 7 feet, 6 inches in diameter. The county also allows pop-up cabanas (4 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet) for infants and small children.
Shading devices also cannot be tethered to the ground, which would prohibit Shibumi shades (county police say the straps are tripping hazards).
As for the Solbello products, which use a pole and move with the wind, county officials again complained about the space the devices take up.
“It slowly starts to rotate around and around,” Mueller said. “Image you’re underneath it and there’s another family next to you and now that thing’s blowing over there. It’s just got the potential to start fights. It’s hot enough on the beach, people drinking on the beach, all kinds of other stuff. To me, it's going to cause too many problems.”
County councilman Tom Anderson said hearing from the beach patrol was important.
“I appreciate the information,” he said. “Because I was kind of confused [as to] what the downside would be. But I never thought about what [Mueller] has to deal with 120 days out of the year.”
Despite the county's contentions, representatives from both companies pushed back on the narrative that their products are unsafe. They maintain their canopies haven’t caused problems in the other beaches where they are allowed.
“We are very surprised by the response as the Solbello was designed to specifically address the safety issues mentioned,” Solbello’s Gillis said in an emailed statement. “Our unique patented design adjusts to the direction of the wind, keeping your shade in place and preventing it from flying away, making it a much safer option than a traditional umbrella that could become airborne.”
Gillis pointed out that the Solbello was designed to allow 360 degrees of visibility for beachgoers.
“It takes up about the same space as a normal umbrella unlike other wind driven shades,” he said. “It's also not as loud as other wind driven shades on the market. We have the test to prove it. The Sobello utilizes a single pole quick setup, just like a traditional umbrella. While we appreciate that Horry County took the time to consider this amendment it's clear that Solebllo is being lumped in with other wind driven shades and that's a mistake. I hope they reconsider and allow the Horry County residents an opportunity to use our product like every other beach town in the U.S.”
Shibumi’s Barnes also highlighted a contrast between traditional beach umbrellas and his company’s canopies.
“A beach umbrella provides shade for two people, so when a family of three (or larger) goes to the beach, they need to take multiple umbrellas along,” he said. "The Shibumi Shade beach shade provides the same amount of shade as two umbrellas, but without the clutter. And our Shibumi Mini beach shade provides shade for two people, and is the same size as a standard umbrella.”
During Tuesday’s discussion, county police emphasized that if these wind-driven shading devices are allowed on the beach, that could open the door to a host of other canopies, creating the crowding that led county officials to ban tents in 2014. Some county leaders also expressed concerns about makeshift shading devices cluttering the beach.
“Those are well-made devices, but as we all know … they’re going to have cheaper versions,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, who chairs the council’s public safety committee. “You’re going to have that trash laying all over the beaches out there.”
Although county leaders agreed not to pursue any changes to their umbrella ordinance, that doesn’t impact other jurisdictions such as the municipalities.
Myrtle Beach officials do allow wind-driven shading products for most of the year, though not during the busy tourist season. City officials had discussed allowing them this summer as a test run, but they ultimately changed their minds.
“You can use them nine months out of the year,” city spokesman Mark Kruea said. “But not during the peak summer months.”
Thank You Horry County Council you made the right decision.
