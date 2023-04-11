Horry County beaches won’t be welcoming wind-driven shading devices this summer.

County officials on Tuesday outlined their concerns about products such as Shibumi Shade and Solbello, which provide canopies that flow with the ocean breeze. Specifically, authorities fear that allowing these devices would take up too much space on the county’s narrow beaches, obstructing the view of beach patrol officers as they travel in the emergency lane on the sand.

“We’re going to be driving trying to look at the water and look for people in distress and just keep an eye on everything,” said Lt. TJ Mueller, who works with the county’s beach patrol. “And we’re going to be the ones that can’t see.”

Last month, representatives from two shade device companies asked county officials to consider amending their ordinance to allow these lightweight items, which have become popular in coastal communities because they are portable and easily assembled. Proponents also tout the products as safer than beach umbrellas, which can blow away become dangerous projectiles. Last summer, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella.

“It’s just like a sheet on a clothesline,” said Dane Barnes, co-founder of North Carolina-based Shibumi Shade, who spoke to the county council’s public safety committee last month. “The air just passes right through. So where umbrellas and tailgate tents and other shades really try to fight the wind of the canopy and can blow away and tumble down the beach and become a hazard, wind-driven shading devices physically cannot.”

After learning of the county’s decision Tuesday, Barnes pointed out that Shibumi shades are allowed on the overwhelming majority of U.S. beaches.