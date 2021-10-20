Horry County Council on Tuesday rejected a proposal to pledge up to $126 million to I-73, signaling that county leaders won’t be willing to contribute to the interstate until they see financial commitments from state, federal and even city governments.
The vote was a narrow 6-5 split. Councilman Tyler Servant, an I-73 supporter, wasn’t at the meeting, though his vote wouldn’t have made a difference; a majority would have been needed to pass the measure.
“I don’t have any problem supporting I-73, but I do have a major problem with the county paying for it,” councilman Danny Hardee said. “Until Congressman [Tom] Rice and Senator [Lindsey] Graham either comes [here] or stands there and says, ‘Here’s the money. We want this road built,’ then why do they want us to put this money in there?”
Hardee joined council members Al Allen, Mark Causey, Orton Bellamy, Harold Worley and chairman Johnny Gardner in opposing the I-73 funding pledge. Councilmen Johnny Vaught, Dennis DiSabato, Bill Howard, Gary Loftus and Cam Crawford supported it.
The vote itself was largely symbolic. Even supporters of the interstate have said all along that the resolution was more about showing that local funding is available for the project. They maintained they would not spend any money on I-73 until state and federal lawmakers ponied up their portion for $1.6 billion project.
But the debate on council Tuesday focused on when a local pledge should be made and whether that money would be better spent on local road improvements, specifically S.C. 90, rather than setting it aside for I-73.
“Horry County cannot afford to build this highway by itself,” Allen said. “That’s the bottom line. … Why do we always have to be the Lone Ranger?”
The vote came just two weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster visited Myrtle Beach to announce his support for the state dedicating $300 million to the project. McMaster recommended that the project’s first phase, a six-mile section between I-95 and U.S. 501, be funded with $200 million in budget surplus and $100 million from federal COVID-relief funds sent to the state.
Despite the governor’s support, McMaster can’t unilaterally allocate that money. The General Assembly, which goes back in session in January, would have to earmark those funds.
The governor’s I-73 proposal also called for a local contribution of $350 million. That would go toward the section of the road in Horry. County officials had discussed setting aside $4.2 million per year for up to 30 years, with the cities making their own contributions. The county's funding would have come from the hospitality fees that the county collects on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets.
During Tuesday's discussion, council members debated whether the hospitality fee dollars should be spent on existing roads, specifically S.C. 90, which officials have said needs to be widened and raised in certain sections.
Councilman Gary Loftus pointed out that legally hospitality money must go toward tourism-related projects, and not all roads meet that requirement.
“It would be a stretch to put it on 905, for instance, or even 90 except for that short distance to the campground,” he said, referring to Carolina Pines RV Resort. “You can’t use hospitality fee money in the broader sense.”
But Worley countered that some of the money could be used to work on S.C. 90 north of the S.C. 22 intersection, a swath that often sees traffic headed to North Myrtle Beach.
“That way we could get started,” Worley said. “We don’t have to borrow, borrow, borrow. We could use cash, cash, cash.”
Vaught, an I-73 supporter, asked the council to table the measure rather than vote it down, but even he acknowledged that a stronger showing would need to come from other governments.
“Nobody else has stepped up to the plate,” Vaught said. “The governor came and made a big to-do about $300 million. He can’t guarantee that $300 million. I think it was Lindsay Graham who said $15 million. He can’t guarantee that either. So what I’m saying is let’s table both of these resolutions until we get federal and state dollars to back us up on this, along with the municipalities. The municipalities have not stepped up to do their part. … Let’s see who else steps up. If nobody else steps up, it’s dead.”
But Allen countered that tabling the measure was delaying the inevitable because a majority of the council wouldn’t support it.
“They know that they don’t have the votes to get it passed,” he said of the I-73 supporters on council. “They’re playing politics with your public funding.”
I-73 proponents have hailed the interstate as a critical hurricane evacuation outlet, a tool for diversifying industry and another route for tourists to take to get to the beach.
But Allen blasted the arguments made in favor of the interstate. He said the county does well handling hurricane evacuations now and the Grand Strand saw a record summer for tourism, meaning there’s little room for improvement. He also went further, questioning the motives of the I-73 supporters on council.
“When are we going to wake up and start using common sense up here instead of playing a political chess game because maybe somebody sitting up here on this dais up owes somebody something?” he asked. “Or somebody’s holding something in their professional or their personal life over their head? Let’s just throw the skunk up on the table here tonight.”
Allen did not provide any evidence of any council members being indebted to anyone.
He also pointed out that some council members had rushed the resolution through another committee because Allen, who chairs the infrastructure and regulation committee, had refused to allow it to be discussed there.
“It’s a smokescreen, folks, to get your money," he said, "to get your money on the hook.”
S.C. 90 funding questions
While county council members did not pledge any money to I-73, the they unanimously voted to dedicate leftover funding from the RIDE II road-building program to S.C. 90.
Funded by a 1% sales tax, RIDE II has paid for projects such as the widening of S.C. 707, the extension of International Drive and improvements to Glenns Bay Road.
With the last of those projects in their final stages, county officials have said committing these funds to S.C. 90 could help with the early phases of the project, which would include expenses such as design, permitting and right-of-way acquisition.
Initially, council members wanted to target the low-lying areas of the road, particularly near Steritt Swamp, Tilly Swamp and Jones Big Swamp.
In 2018, Hurricane Florence’s floodwater covered sections of the road, leaving some homeowners stranded. Neighbors have urged county and state leaders to elevate the highway, and their objections have grown louder as county council has approved rezoning requests that allowed additional homes to be built in the corridor.
In August, county council passed a resolution to limit high-density development along S.C. 90 between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business until additional infrastructure is in place. County and state officials have said S.C. 90 is already at 85% capacity.
The amount leftover from RIDE II is projected to be more than $31 million, but there is one major caveat: Some or all of that money might not be available.
Since RIDE II fees were collected countywide, including inside the municipalities, Worley said North Myrtle Beach's city manager has informed him that the city would like its share of that funding. Other councilmen suspect most of the municipalities will feel the same way.
“Now it’s not $30 million anymore,” Howard said. “It’s a question up in the air. I just want everyone to understand that that’s a different ballgame now with Highway 90.”
Council members also pointed out that litigation involving a bridge on the southern leg of S.C. 31 could impact the money available for S.C. 90.
“We don’t know where that is,” Gardner said.
Originally projected to open in 2017, the S.C. 31 extension to S.C. 707 saw numerous delays, in part because of flooding from hurricanes in 2015, 2016 and 2018. But there was also another setback. Cracks in a 150-foot portion of a bridge forced the contractor, Colorado-based Flatiron Construction Corp., to replace the concrete at the company’s expense.
Although officials maintained there was nothing structurally wrong with the bridge, the cracked concrete in the original project could have exposed the structure’s metal and led to premature rusting if left unaddressed. The bridge is designed to have a 100-year lifespan.
The S.C. 31 extension was primarily funded by the State Infrastructure Bank. Problems with the project led the S.C. Department of Transportation to penalize Flatiron $5,000 per day for the work being behind schedule.
In April 2018, Flatiron sued Transystems Corp., an engineering and project management firm headquartered in Missouri.
Transystems entered into a contract with Horry County Government in December 2011 to work on the southern extension of S.C. 31, according to court records. Transystems was hired to process project submissions and provide inspection and quality testing based on DOT guidelines.
Flatiron blames Transystems for delaying the approval of Flatiron’s submissions and holding up the contractor’s work, according to the lawsuit. For example, in March 2017 Transystems notified Flatiron that some metal bearing plates could not be approved because of rust in the bearing plate bolt holes. The same day, Flatiron submitted an industry repair procedure for review, but the proposal was rejected, setting off what Flatiron asserted was months of delay caused by the engineering firm’s demands.
In a joint motion filed on Oct. 4, the parties asked that the court assign the case to a specific judge and set a trial date not before March 21, 2023.
“This case involves a very large dispute relating to construction of a major highway, and it will involve discovery from multiple companies, various government agencies, and numerous experts,” the filing stated. “The Parties anticipate calling over twenty (20) witnesses at trial, and the Parties anticipate that a trial will exceed two weeks.”
Records state that the case delves into complex legal issues, including TranSystems’ contention that the trial should not take place until Flatiron “has obtained a final determination of its Certified Claims and the additional amount, if any, which Horry County owes to Flatiron” under the construction contract, and Flatiron’s contention that TranSystems caused Flatiron damages “beyond what may be recovered from Horry County.”
Last week, the case was removed from the court’s docket, though it could be placed back there within a year, according to an Oct. 11 order.
In a court filing, Flatiron provided a breakdown of the additional costs associated with the project, including penalties assessed by the state because of the delays ($1,975,000) and hurricane impact costs. The total: just over $35.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.