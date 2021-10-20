Horry County Council on Tuesday rejected a proposal to pledge up to $126 million to I-73, signaling that county leaders won’t be willing to contribute to the interstate until they see financial commitments from state, federal and even city governments.

The vote was a narrow 6-5 split. Councilman Tyler Servant, an I-73 supporter, wasn’t at the meeting, though his vote wouldn’t have made a difference; a majority would have been needed to pass the measure.

“I don’t have any problem supporting I-73, but I do have a major problem with the county paying for it,” councilman Danny Hardee said. “Until Congressman [Tom] Rice and Senator [Lindsey] Graham either comes [here] or stands there and says, ‘Here’s the money. We want this road built,’ then why do they want us to put this money in there?”

Hardee joined council members Al Allen, Mark Causey, Orton Bellamy, Harold Worley and chairman Johnny Gardner in opposing the I-73 funding pledge. Councilmen Johnny Vaught, Dennis DiSabato, Bill Howard, Gary Loftus and Cam Crawford supported it.

The vote itself was largely symbolic. Even supporters of the interstate have said all along that the resolution was more about showing that local funding is available for the project. They maintained they would not spend any money on I-73 until state and federal lawmakers ponied up their portion for $1.6 billion project.

But the debate on council Tuesday focused on when a local pledge should be made and whether that money would be better spent on local road improvements, specifically S.C. 90, rather than setting it aside for I-73.

“Horry County cannot afford to build this highway by itself,” Allen said. “That’s the bottom line. … Why do we always have to be the Lone Ranger?”

The vote came just two weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster visited Myrtle Beach to announce his support for the state dedicating $300 million to the project. McMaster recommended that the project’s first phase, a six-mile section between I-95 and U.S. 501, be funded with $200 million in budget surplus and $100 million from federal COVID-relief funds sent to the state.